'Black Holes Formed Seconds After the Big Bang, Birthed and Died in a Second'

Scientists, recently, have found that there were tiny primordial black holes that formed within the first few seconds after the Big Bang. These black holes, according to reports, were smaller in size and highly charged, possessing the mass equivalent to that of a rhino. However, they rapidly evaporated.

Researchers suggest that these ‘rhino’ black holes represented a completely new state of matter, densely packed with ‘color charge.’ This term refers to a property of fundamental particles known as quarks and gluons, relating to their strong force interactions, and is not associated with the everyday meaning of ‘color.’

These supercharged black holes are believed to have emerged alongside primordial black holes during the collapse of microscopic regions of ultradense matter that took place in the first quintillionth of a second after the Big Bang. Although these newly theorized black holes are said to have evaporated in a fraction of a second after they were created, nonetheless, research suggersts that they may have affected key cosmological transitions, particularly the formation of the first atomic nuclei.

Researchers propose that these super-color-charged black holes most likely affected the balance of nuclear fusion in the early universe.

“Although these exotic, short-lived entities are no longer present, they could have influenced cosmic history in subtle ways detectable today,” explained David Kaiser who works as a physics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is also the co-author of the study.

He added that within the framework that suggests that all dark matter could be attributed to black holes, this discovery provides new avenues for investigation regarding the mysterious substance that constitutes nearly 85 percent of the universe’s material. Furthermore, this revelation could help scientists refine existing models of the early universe and its development, shedding light on the conditions that led to the current state of the cosmos.