Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse: Don’t Miss Celestial Spectacle Across US This Week

A stunning total lunar eclipse, commonly known as a "blood moon," will occur late Thursday, offering a breathtaking sight in the night sky. Astronomers say the moon will turn deep shades of rusty red during the more than hour-long totality phase.

A stunning total lunar eclipse, commonly known as a “blood moon,” will occur late Thursday, offering a breathtaking sight in the night sky. Astronomers say the moon will turn deep shades of rusty red during the more than hour-long totality phase.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The next total lunar eclipse visible in the United States won’t occur until March 2026, making this event a rare spectacle for skywatchers.

Where and when to watch the eclipse?

The total lunar eclipse will be visible across North America, South America, western parts of Europe, and Africa on the night of March 13-14. In the US, viewers can begin observing the eclipse starting at 12:55 a.m. ET.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The totality phase, during which the moon will appear red, will last for about 65 minutes, offering ample time to witness this extraordinary celestial event.

How will the eclipse unfold?

The moon’s path through Earth’s shadow will take approximately 3 hours and 38 minutes. As the moon passes through the Earth’s outer shadow, known as the penumbra, it will gradually darken.

At the center of the shadow, called the umbra, the moon will be fully covered, resulting in the reddish hue that gives blood moons their name. This happens because only light that has passed through Earth’s atmosphere reaches the moon, with sunlight scattering around the planet’s edges, causing the red tint.

What causes a blood moon?

A blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when Earth is positioned directly between the sun and the moon. The Earth blocks sunlight, but some of the light bends around the planet, creating a reddish glow as it reflects off the moon’s surface. This phenomenon makes the moon appear darker and gives it the distinct rusty-red color.

If you miss this lunar eclipse, there will be plenty more opportunities to catch the celestial show. From 2025 to 2030, there will be 14 lunar eclipses, with nine visible in the US, according to NASA.

ALSO READ: Watch: Blue Ghost Sucks Lunar Regolith To Test Moon’s Soil Condition