Chandra Grahan 2024: At What Time Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In India? Things To Do After It Ends

Astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers have another celestial event to anticipate this month. A lunar eclipse, known as Chandra Grahan, is set to occur on September 18, 2024. This will be the second lunar eclipse of the year.

While this event will be visible in many regions worldwide, India will miss out on the view as the Moon will be below the horizon at the time. Despite this, the eclipse still holds religious significance for people across the country.

The eclipse will take place on September 18, based on Indian Standard Time (IST), with the key phases listed below:

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM

Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM

Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

September’s Full Moon in India: According to NASA, the moon will appear full from Monday evening through Thursday evening, offering a chance to witness the supermoon over several nights.

What happens during Chandra Grahan? A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow over the Moon’s surface. The eclipse can either be partial or total, depending on the alignment.

During a partial eclipse, only a section of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow, often giving the Moon a reddish hue.

NASA explains that in a partial lunar eclipse, the Earth’s shadow “grows and then recedes without ever fully covering the Moon.”

This partial lunar eclipse will be visible across five continents, including Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia.

Things To Do After Lunar Eclipse Ends

Although many people across the world will be able to witness it, those in India won’t have the opportunity as the Moon will be below the horizon. Despite this, the event remains significant for many in India due to its religious importance. Once the eclipse concludes, here are a few steps to help you smoothly transition back to daily life.

Rehydrate and nourish yourself

If your eating or drinking habits were disrupted during the eclipse, make sure to drink plenty of water and consume nutritious, balanced meals to replenish your energy and maintain your health.

Resume your routine

After the eclipse, gradually return to your regular activities. If you observed any rituals or fasted during the eclipse, ease back into your normal diet and routine to avoid any sudden effects on your health.

Cleanse your environment

It is believed that lunar eclipses can bring negative energy. To clear this, open your windows to allow fresh air to circulate and use natural incense, such as sage or palo santo, to cleanse your space and refresh the atmosphere.

