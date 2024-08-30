Chandrayaan-3 Data Reveals Dramatic Temperature Drop Just Centimeters Below Moon’s Surface: Study

A groundbreaking study based on data from the Chandrayaan-3 lander’s ChaSTE payload has unveiled an astonishing temperature difference of nearly 60°C between the moon’s surface and just 10 centimeters beneath it.

The ChaSTE (Chandrayaan-3 Surface Thermophysical Experiment) instrument, which was embedded 10 centimeters into the lunar regolith, provided unprecedented insights into the moon’s thermal properties. With 10 sensors positioned at various depths, the instrument tracked temperature variations over a 10-day period, offering a detailed profile of how the temperature fluctuates beneath the moon’s surface.

The experiment’s findings indicate that the lunar surface is highly non-conductive. This characteristic suggests that the moon’s surface could effectively act as a thermal blanket for potential human habitats. “If the surface is non-conducting, it could be used to insulate habitats, keeping generated heat from escaping,” explained a senior scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This is akin to using a blanket in cold weather to retain warmth.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission’s timing was strategic, aligning with the lunar day, which lasts approximately 14 Earth days. The experiment included a live thermal conductivity test, where a heater was activated at a depth of about 8 centimeters. The results showed that the regolith’s ability to conduct heat was minimal, reinforcing the idea that the moon’s surface could be advantageous for temperature-controlled environments.

This discovery is particularly significant given the challenges posed by the moon’s extreme temperature fluctuations, which range from 121°C during the day to -133°C at night. In some deep craters, temperatures can plunge to as low as -246°C. The ability to create stable, habitable conditions despite these extremes is crucial for long-term lunar missions and potential future colonization.

As scientists continue to explore the moon’s potential as a base for deep space exploration, this research provides a promising foundation for developing sustainable lunar habitats. The forthcoming publication of the study is expected to offer further details on the thermal properties of the moon and its implications for future lunar missions.

