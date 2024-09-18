The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has officially approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission, an innovative lunar exploration initiative designed to showcase technologies for landing on the Moon, collecting samples, and safely returning them to Earth. The Cabinet also gave its nod to the Venus Orbiter Mission and the creation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS)

The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has officially approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission, an innovative lunar exploration initiative designed to showcase technologies for landing on the Moon, collecting samples, and safely returning them to Earth. The Cabinet also gave its nod to the Venus Orbiter Mission and the creation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

This ambitious lunar mission, with a budget of ₹2,104.06 crore (around $253 million), is expected to be a significant milestone in India’s long-term space exploration ambitions. Building on the achievements of Chandrayaan-3, which marked a historic soft landing on the Moon, Chandrayaan-4 will prioritize the development and demonstration of essential technologies needed for future lunar missions. This includes capabilities for docking and undocking in lunar orbit, safe return to Earth, and the collection and analysis of lunar samples.

ISRO to lead

The mission is in line with India’s broader vision for its space program, which encompasses ambitious goals such as establishing an Indian Space Station (Bharatiya Antariksh Station) by 2035 and achieving a crewed lunar landing by 2040. Chandrayaan-4 is anticipated to be instrumental in fulfilling these objectives by validating crucial technologies and capabilities.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will lead the development and launch of the spacecraft, with the mission projected to be completed within 36 months of its approval.

The project will see substantial involvement from Indian industry and academia, potentially generating significant employment opportunities and fostering technological progress across various sectors of the economy. A notable focus of Chandrayaan-4 is on the development of indigenous technologies, aimed at making India self-reliant in key areas necessary for manned missions and lunar exploration.

Top ISRO missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was officially founded on August 15, 1969, under the insightful guidance of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who is often considered the father of India’s space program. The establishment of ISRO signified the start of India’s ambitious venture into space, motivated by the desire to utilize space technology for national progress and scientific research. Since its modest beginnings, ISRO has grown into a significant player in international space exploration, recognized for its innovative methods and economical missions. Here are some ISRO missions that changed the face of space exploration.

1. Aryabhata (1975)

India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched on April 19, 1975, from Kapustin Yar in the Soviet Union using a Kosmos-3M launch vehicle. Weighing 360 kilograms, the satellite was mainly intended for scientific experiments in areas such as X-ray astronomy, solar physics, and aeronomy. Despite encountering technical difficulties soon after reaching orbit, which resulted in the loss of onboard telemetry data, Aryabhata was a landmark achievement for ISRO. This mission initiated India’s entry into space and provided essential insights into satellite design, fabrication, and operation, laying the groundwork for future endeavors.

2. SLV-3 (1980)

On July 18, 1980, India launched the Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV-3), marking the country’s first indigenous satellite launch vehicle. This mission successfully placed the Rohini satellite into orbit, representing a historic achievement as India’s first homegrown satellite launch. The success of SLV-3 showed India’s ability to design and construct its own launch vehicles and established the foundation for developing more advanced launch systems, propelling India into the global space exploration arena. This mission was a pivotal moment that transformed ISRO into a significant player in the international space community.

3. RISAT-1 (2012)

Launched on April 26, 2012, aboard the PSLV-C19 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, RISAT-1 was India’s first radar imaging satellite. Operating in the C-band, it offers all-weather surveillance capabilities that are especially beneficial for agricultural monitoring, forestry, soil moisture assessment, and disaster management. The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) onboard RISAT-1 enables the satellite to obtain high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface, even in the presence of clouds and rain, which is essential for effective monitoring during natural disasters like floods and cyclones. RISAT-1 has greatly enhanced India’s remote sensing capabilities, delivering vital data for both civilian and strategic uses.

4. Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission) (2013)

The Mars Orbiter Mission, commonly referred to as Mangalyaan, represented a significant achievement in India’s space exploration history. Launched on November 5, 2013, it made India the first nation to reach Mars orbit on its first attempt, a unique accomplishment by ISRO. Additionally, the mission was remarkable for its cost-effectiveness, with a budget of around $74 million, positioning it as one of the most economical Mars missions to date.

The primary goal of Mangalyaan was to develop the technologies necessary for interplanetary missions. It carried five scientific instruments designed to examine the Martian surface, morphology, atmosphere, and mineral composition from orbit. Among its notable contributions was the analysis of the Martian atmosphere and the identification of dust storms, which offered important insights into Mars’ climate and its potential for future exploration.

The mission also underscored ISRO’s capability to conduct intricate space missions with impressive efficiency, garnering international recognition. Mangalyaan serves as an ongoing source of inspiration, reflecting India’s expanding expertise in space technology and exploration, while reinforcing ISRO’s status as a prominent global space agency.

5. GSLV and GSAT Missions (2013, 2018)

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) series, created by ISRO, represents a significant advancement for India in launching heavier payloads into geostationary orbit. Launched for the first time in 2001 with GSLV-D1, the series illustrated India’s increasing proficiency in space technology. Key missions included GSLV-F04 in 2007, which successfully positioned the INSAT-4CR satellite in orbit, and GSLV-D5 in 2014, which highlighted the indigenous cryogenic upper stage. The GSLV Mk III-D1 mission in 2017 further strengthened ISRO’s capabilities by launching GSAT-19, the heaviest satellite developed by India, and played a critical role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, emphasizing its significance in India’s space exploration initiatives.

On March 29, 2018, GSAT-6A was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using a GSLV Mk II rocket. This high-power S-band communication satellite was designed to enhance mobile communication services throughout India, especially in remote and underserved areas. Equipped with a unique unfurlable antenna, one of the largest ever deployed by ISRO, GSAT-6A aimed to improve connectivity in challenging regions, reflecting ISRO’s expertise in advanced satellite technologies. Although communication with the satellite was lost shortly after launch due to a power system issue, GSAT-6A still highlighted ISRO’s commitment to advancing India’s communication infrastructure.

Earlier, on August 30, 2013, GSAT-7, also known as Rukmini, was launched from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 5 rocket. This multi-band communication satellite was specifically designed for the Indian Navy to bolster its maritime communication capabilities. GSAT-7 offers real-time, secure communication services across the Indian Ocean Region, facilitating seamless connectivity among Indian naval vessels, submarines, and aircraft. This satellite is vital for enhancing India’s maritime security and illustrates ISRO’s strategic role in supporting national defense through space technology.

6. PSLV and Its C37 Mission (2017)

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which made its inaugural launch in 1993, is a versatile and dependable launch vehicle developed by ISRO. It has successfully deployed numerous satellites into polar orbits, establishing itself as a cornerstone of India’s space program. Known for its cost-effectiveness and precision, the PSLV can launch satellites for both domestic and international clients. Its contributions to India’s achievements are significant, including the successful Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) in 2013, which made India the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit. The PSLV’s reliable performance has garnered it a reputation as one of the world’s most trusted launch vehicles.

On February 15, 2017, ISRO’s PSLV set a world record by deploying 104 satellites in a single mission, designated PSLV-C37. This extraordinary accomplishment featured the primary payload, Cartosat-2D, an Earth observation satellite, alongside 103 smaller nano-satellites from various countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan. The mission demonstrated ISRO’s advanced launch vehicle technology and showcased the PSLV’s reliability and versatility, solidifying its status as a preferred choice for satellite launches worldwide. This event not only highlighted India’s growing influence in the commercial space sector but also underscored ISRO’s capability in efficiently managing complex multi-satellite deployments.

8. NAVIC (2018)

NAVIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation, became fully operational in 2018 as India’s indigenous satellite-based navigation system, analogous to the US Global Positioning System (GPS). This project initiated with the launch of the first satellite, IRNSS-1A, on July 1, 2013, consists of seven satellites positioned in geostationary and geosynchronous orbits. NAVIC delivers precise positioning services across India and the adjacent regions up to 1,500 kilometers. The system is crucial for national security, disaster management, and navigation in remote areas, bolstering India’s strategic autonomy in navigation and positioning.

9. Chandrayaan Missions (2008, 2019, and 2023)

India’s Chandrayaan missions have significantly propelled lunar exploration, commencing with Chandrayaan-1, launched on October 22, 2008. Following this, Chandrayaan-2 launched on July 22, 2019, aimed to investigate the Moon’s south pole. Building on these experiences, Chandrayaan-3 was designed to achieve a successful soft landing, further enhancing India’s contributions to lunar science.

Chandrayaan-1 (2008):

This mission, which launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre using a PSLV-XL rocket, was India’s inaugural lunar mission. It carried 11 scientific instruments from various international space agencies, such as NASA, ESA, and Bulgaria, to explore the lunar surface extensively. A pivotal discovery was the identification of water molecules on the Moon, especially in the permanently shadowed craters near the lunar poles. This finding transformed lunar science by challenging the notion that the Moon was entirely dry and opened new pathways for future exploration and potential human habitation.

Chandrayaan-2 (2019):

Following the success of Chandrayaan-1, this mission launched on July 22, 2019, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre using a GSLV Mk III rocket. It aimed to further explore the lunar surface, particularly the unexplored south pole region. The mission comprised an orbiter, a lander (Vikram), and a rover (Pragyan). Although the lander faced challenges during its descent, the orbiter provided valuable data, including high-resolution images and insights into the Moon’s exosphere. This mission significantly advanced India’s technological capabilities and deepened the understanding of the lunar environment.

Chandrayaan-3 (2023):

Launched on July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 marked ISRO’s renewed efforts to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon, specifically targeting the lunar south pole. Designed as a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2, this mission included a lander and a rover, but no orbiter. On August 23, 2023, it successfully landed near the Moon’s south pole, making India the first nation to accomplish a soft landing in this challenging region. This mission is a significant milestone in ISRO’s lunar exploration program, further demonstrating India’s growing expertise in space exploration.

10. Aditya-L1 (2023)

Launched on September 2, 2023, Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated solar mission, focusing on studying the Sun’s outermost layers, including the corona, chromosphere, and photosphere. This mission is crucial for ISRO, as it aims to enhance understanding of solar activities and their impact on space weather, thereby contributing to global research on solar phenomena and their effects on Earth. It highlights India’s increasing role in space science and its commitment to exploring our solar system.

Conclusion

These missions have not only bolstered India’s technological capabilities but have also enriched global knowledge and exploration efforts. As ISRO continues to innovate and venture into new frontiers, these missions inspire a new generation of scientists, engineers, and dreamers, reinforcing India’s status as a proud space-faring nation.

Upcoming initiatives, such as the Gaganyaan mission for human spaceflight, the Shukrayaan mission for Venus, and the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) for Earth observation, represent the next wave of India’s space exploration. These efforts will enhance India’s technological capabilities and contribute to global knowledge and exploration, solidifying its reputation as a leader in space science.