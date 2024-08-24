China’s Sky Showed ‘Seven Suns,’ Here’s Why

In a surreal celestial event, observers in China were astonished when they saw seven suns simultaneously in the sky.

As per New York Times report, these striking sight was captured in a viral video earlier this month by a woman named Ms. Wang at a hospital in Chengdu. Later, this video quickly became popular on the internet.

In this video, these seven suns were seemingly aligned in a row, each varying in brightness. As per Ms. Wang, this unusual display captivated viewers and lasted for about a minute, visible from various angles. Reports Jam Press.

Also Read: NASA’s Orion Readied For Artemis II: Testing The Limits Of Deep Space Exploration

What’s the Science Behind This Phenomena?

However, unlike what people thought, this extraordinary sight was not an astronomical occurrence. Tt was an optical illusion, which was created by light refracting through the multiple layers of the hospital window.

Hence, the seven suns were merely virtual images generated by each glass pane.

How People Reacted To This Optical Illusion?

Meanwhile, when this video went viral on social media platforms like Reddit & Weibo, it drew various reactions from users, with one on weibo jokingly saying “We’ve finally uncovered the truth about global warming,”

Another humorously explaining the science said ‘This happened because of a magnetic field glitch that made parallel universes visibly manifest. The Cosmic Bureau has fixed the issue, and those responsible have been reprimanded.’

But on Reddit, this phenomenon intrigued users and they drew parallels to a Chinese legend where the archer Hou Yi shoots down nine of the ten suns to save the Earth from burning.

Must Read: Europe’s New Heavy Lift Rocket Ariane-6: A Challenge To Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dominance?