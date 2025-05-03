Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • Coldest Planet Ever Found: James Webb Telescope Spots Gas Giant Orbiting Dead Star

Coldest Planet Ever Found: James Webb Telescope Spots Gas Giant Orbiting Dead Star

James Webb Telescope detects WD 1856+534 b, a freezing gas giant orbiting a dead star, rewriting theories on planet survival after a star’s fiery collapse.

Coldest Planet Ever Found: James Webb Telescope Spots Gas Giant Orbiting Dead Star


In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has confirmed the existence of the first known planet orbiting a white dwarf—an extinct star. Named WD 1856+534 b, this exoplanet has also earned the title of the coldest planet ever directly observed.

This unusual planetary system lies around 80 light-years from Earth, and the planet completes an orbit around its dead host star in just 1.4 days. The planet was initially spotted in 2020, but only recent observations from JWST have confirmed its true nature.

A Cold Survivor in a Dangerous Zone

With a surface temperature of -87°C, WD 1856+534 b is far colder than any other exoplanet directly imaged to date. It surpasses the previous record-holder, Epsilon Indi Ab, which has a temperature of about 2°C.

What makes the planet’s existence particularly astonishing is its location. It resides in a “forbidden zone” a region so close to a white dwarf that any planet nearby should have been destroyed when the original star expanded into a red giant.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mary Anne Limbach, an astronomer at the University of Michigan who led the study, expressed her surprise: “This planet defies expectations. It proves that worlds can survive a star’s explosive death and might even migrate into new, tighter orbits afterward.”

Revisiting Planetary Evolution

Earlier data from the Spitzer Space Telescope was not enough to classify the object due to a lack of temperature and mass data. However, JWST’s advanced instruments allowed astronomers to accurately measure both, verifying that WD 1856+534 b is a Jupiter-sized gas giant.

This discovery forces astronomers to rethink theories about what happens to planets when their stars die. It opens the door to understanding the evolution of planetary systems in their final stages.

What’s Next?

Limbach and her research team have plans for a follow-up JWST observation this July. They aim to study the motion of the white dwarf system relative to background stars to see if other planets might also be orbiting it.

These future observations could help scientists understand whether WD 1856+534 b moved closer after the star’s death or formed in that position through unknown processes.

“This is just the beginning,” Limbach said. “Studying such systems helps us place our own solar system in a broader galactic context.”

ALSO READ: Super-Earths More Common Than Expected, New Study Reveals Using KMTNet Discovery

Filed under

coldest planet ever gas giant exoplanet James Webb Space Telescope

newsx

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Ra

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:...
Berkshire Hathaway chairm

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s...
2024 bronze medalist Fred

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
Congress MP Shashi Tharoo

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port...
Dr. S. Jaishankar, Extern

Young Talent Should Prepared For Age Of Creative Collaborations Through Relevant Skill Development: EAM Dr....
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit

Aamir Khan Urges Film Industry to Focus on Global Expansion at WAVES 2025 Summit

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:...

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s Led To Bad Things’

Warren Buffett Warns Trade Can Be ‘An Act of War’ Amid Global Tensions, Says ‘It’s...

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port Event

Shashi Tharoor Says ‘Focus On Development’ After Sharing Stage With PM Modi At Vizhinjam Port...

Entertainment

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media