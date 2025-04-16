Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
  Home»
  Space & Science»
  • Colossal Squid Captured On Film In Natural Habitat For The First Time; 100 Years After Discovery

Colossal Squid Captured On Film In Natural Habitat For The First Time; 100 Years After Discovery

Nearly a century after its discovery from whale stomach remains, the elusive colossal squid has finally been caught on camera—gliding like a ghost through the deep Atlantic. In this first confirmed sighting, a 30-centimeter juvenile shimmered in the dark, revealing both the mystery and majesty of the ocean’s most enigmatic giant.

Colossal Squid Captured On Film In Natural Habitat For The First Time; 100 Years After Discovery

First confirmed video of a juvenile colossal squid shows the elusive deep-sea giant gliding gracefully near the South Sandwich Islands.


Nearly 100 years after the colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni) was first described from remains found in the stomach of a commercially hunted sperm whale in 1925, researchers have captured the first confirmed video of this mysterious species in its natural habitat. The historic footage shows a 30-centimeter juvenile squid gliding through the deep ocean at a depth of 600 meters near the South Sandwich Islands.

Colossal Squid: The Largest Invertebrate on Earth

Colossal squids can grow up to 7 meters long and weigh as much as 500 kilograms, making them the heaviest invertebrates on the planet. But despite their size, remarkably little is known about their life cycle or behavior.

The recent sighting of a juvenile was entirely serendipitous—typical of many deep-sea squid encounters. It occurred during a live “divestream” from a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployed by the Schmidt Ocean Institute in collaboration with Ocean Census. The expedition aimed to explore new species and habitats in the far South Atlantic, with a focus primarily on the seafloor.

Viewers of the live feed had the extraordinary experience of witnessing a colossal squid in the wild—though scientists needed to carefully analyze high-definition footage after the event to confirm its identity.

Why Has the Colossal Squid Eluded Us for So Long?

Despite their immense size, colossal squids are notoriously difficult to find. Much of what scientists know comes from predators like whales and seabirds—creatures that are far better at locating them than we are.

This rarity of sightings is partly due to the squid’s habitat—an immense, pitch-black, three-dimensional ocean environment. These animals likely spend their lives actively avoiding detection.

Human deep-sea exploration tools, while advanced, are still large, noisy, and often equipped with intense lights to capture footage. These disturbances are likely detectable by the colossal squid, which, like its predator the sperm whale, may be adept at perceiving bioluminescent signals. A diving whale, for instance, may light up surrounding bioluminescent creatures, creating a visual trail. Squids that can detect and avoid such cues have likely survived and passed on their genes for millions of years.

As a result, today’s colossal squid population may consist of visually acute, light-sensitive individuals capable of detecting our exploration tools from afar.

Confirmed Identification: Hooks Seal the Deal

The juvenile captured on camera belongs to the “glass” squid family (Cranchiidae), of which three known species exist in the Antarctic Ocean. Visual identification can be difficult due to their transparent bodies.

In 2023, researchers from Kolossal—a project dedicated to filming the colossal squid—spotted a similarly sized glass squid during their fourth Antarctic expedition. However, the lack of clearly visible identifying features, like the distinctive hooks, left its identity uncertain.

By contrast, the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s footage showed the mid-arm hooks clearly—key features unique to the colossal squid: hooks at the ends of its two long tentacles and in the middle of its eight shorter arms. For this young squid, its similarities to other glass squids were also apparent, suggesting that the species likely loses its transparency as it matures and becomes a more visually distinct member of the Cranchiidae family.

A “Small Colossal” and the Beauty of the Deep

Though it may seem amusing to describe a 30-centimeter animal as “colossal,” the footage captured a delicate beauty often overlooked in discussions about deep-sea creatures.

Rather than fitting the “monster of the deep” narrative often used in sensational media, this juvenile colossal squid looked like a fragile glass sculpture. Its musculature was so fine that its fins were barely visible. Its iridescent eyes gleamed, and its arms spread out from its head like a graceful fan.

While adult colossal squids are formidable predators capable of taking down two-meter-long toothfish with their thick arms and sharp hooks, this first confirmed sighting in its natural environment offers a new lens—one of awe and elegance.

Also Read: Ancient Predator Resurrected? Scientists Claim They Brought Back Dire Wolf

