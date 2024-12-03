Could Mars’ Subsurface Hide Microbial Life? Study Finds Hope In Acidalia Planitia

Scientists have identified Acidalia Planitia, a vast plain on Mars, as a promising site for microbial life beneath its surface. Methanogens could potentially thrive 4.3 to 8.8 kilometers deep, supported by geothermal heat and subsurface water. (READ MORE BELOW)

A groundbreaking study led by Andrea Butturini suggests that the ancient Martian plain of Acidalia Planitia could be a promising region for extraterrestrial life. By analyzing data from Mars missions, researchers have pinpointed a subsurface zone 4.3 to 8.8 kilometers deep that may harbor methanogens—methane-producing bacteria—underneath the planet’s harsh surface.

These microorganisms are called extremophiles because they thrive in extreme environments on Earth and could survive beneath Mars owing to geothermal heat and remnants of ancient water. Acidalia Planitia is a 3,000 km-wide region in Mars’ northern hemisphere that shows groundwater activity and radiogenic heat, thus providing a compelling reason to probe the area in future missions.

Mars’ Subsurface Conditions: A Glimpse of Hope for Extraterrestrial Life

Methanogens require no oxygen or sunlight, he said, which could sustain them underground while withstanding the high radiation, low pressure, and extremely frigid temperatures of poorly developed Martian surface conditions. The hypothetical habitable zone has optimum temperatures ranging from 0 to 10 degrees Celsius, which could allow a possible existence of liquid water mixed with Martian soil.

Radioactivity from decay of elements such as thorium produces the heat and energy while clay and carbonate deposits indicate subsurface water. This corresponds to findings attained through Mars orbiters and rovers, such as the Zhurong rover, as well as the upcoming European Space Agency’s Rosalind Franklin rover that would boast of advanced drilling technology.

Future Missions and the Search for Life on Mars

Nevertheless, such depths are difficult to drill. The Rosalind Franklin rover drill has a reach of up to seven feet, but discovering life at those depths would require crewed missions and technologies still many years away.

“This study marks a significant step forward in our quest for extraterrestrial life by offering a specific site for future exploration,” said Butturini. The researchers emphasize that Acidalia Planitia’s subsurface could provide indirect evidence that methane detected in Mars’ atmosphere might have a biological origin.

Currently available as a preprint on arXiv, the findings await peer review but have already generated excitement in the scientific community. If proven accurate, this research could confirm the existence of microbial life on Mars, revolutionizing our understanding of the universe.

