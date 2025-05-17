Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • Countdown Begins For PSLV-C61 Mission: ISRO To Launch EOS-09 On May 18

Countdown Begins For PSLV-C61 Mission: ISRO To Launch EOS-09 On May 18

The PSLV-C61 will complete its mission in about 17 minutes, after which the satellite will be deployed into orbit. Following successful separation, onboard Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) will be used to adjust the satellite’s altitude.

Countdown Begins For PSLV-C61 Mission: ISRO To Launch EOS-09 On May 18

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially commenced the 22-hour countdown for the launch of its PSLV-C61 mission, set to lift off at 5:59 AM on May 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.


The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially commenced the 22-hour countdown for the launch of its PSLV-C61 mission, set to lift off at 5:59 AM on May 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This marks the 101st space mission for the Bengaluru-based space agency.

The PSLV-C61, in its 63rd flight, will carry the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO). Weighing approximately 1,696.24 kg, the satellite is designed to provide high-resolution, all-weather imaging capabilities critical for various applications including agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, forestry monitoring, and national security.

According to ISRO, the EOS-09 satellite is a follow-on to the RISAT-1 series, and complements existing data from Resourcesat, Cartosat, and RISAT-2B series. It is also a repeat satellite of EOS-04, launched in 2022, aimed at enhancing remote sensing capabilities for India’s operational applications and improving observation frequency.

The PSLV-C61 will complete its mission in about 17 minutes, after which the satellite will be deployed into orbit. Following successful separation, onboard Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) will be used to adjust the satellite’s altitude. The mission has a planned lifespan of five years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a push for space debris mitigation, ISRO has ensured that sufficient fuel is reserved to de-orbit EOS-09 after its mission life, reducing it to a lower orbit that ensures decay within two years.

The launch signifies another milestone in India’s growing capabilities in earth observation and satellite imaging, reinforcing ISRO’s role in supporting critical national and developmental sectors through advanced space technology.

ALSO READ: China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform Earth’s Most Powerful Machines

Filed under

ISRO PSLV-C61

Rashid Latif On Babar Aza

Babar Azam Reveals World T20 XI: Picks 2 Indians, Excludes Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah
newsx

ISRO Set For 101st Launch: PSLV-C61 EOS-09 Mission Date, Time And Key Details
newsx

Mk Stalin To Approach Supreme Court Over Centre’s Block On ₹2,152 Cr Education Funds
The Indian Space Research

Countdown Begins For PSLV-C61 Mission: ISRO To Launch EOS-09 On May 18
newsx

Historic Victory: Crystal Palace Beat Manchester City 1-0 To Win First Ever FA Cup Trophy...
In a strategic counter to

Pakistan Picks Bilawal Bhutto For Global Outreach In Response To India’s Operation Sindoor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Babar Azam Reveals World T20 XI: Picks 2 Indians, Excludes Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah

Babar Azam Reveals World T20 XI: Picks 2 Indians, Excludes Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah

ISRO Set For 101st Launch: PSLV-C61 EOS-09 Mission Date, Time And Key Details

ISRO Set For 101st Launch: PSLV-C61 EOS-09 Mission Date, Time And Key Details

Mk Stalin To Approach Supreme Court Over Centre’s Block On ₹2,152 Cr Education Funds

Mk Stalin To Approach Supreme Court Over Centre’s Block On ₹2,152 Cr Education Funds

Historic Victory: Crystal Palace Beat Manchester City 1-0 To Win First Ever FA Cup Trophy At Wembley

Historic Victory: Crystal Palace Beat Manchester City 1-0 To Win First Ever FA Cup Trophy...

Pakistan Picks Bilawal Bhutto For Global Outreach In Response To India’s Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Picks Bilawal Bhutto For Global Outreach In Response To India’s Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom