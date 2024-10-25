Crew-8 Returns, But NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stay Behind—Here’s Why

A SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, early on October 25, following an impressive 235 days at the International Space Station (ISS).

A SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, early on October 25, following an impressive 235 days at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marked the longest human spaceflight conducted by SpaceX to date.

Stranded Astronauts Left Behind

Despite the successful return of the Crew-8 astronauts, NASA’s Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were not aboard the Dragon capsule. The pair, who have been on the ISS since June, had hoped to return home but found themselves stranded due to a series of technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Their planned journey back was complicated by helium leaks and thruster malfunctions affecting their spacecraft, which launched on June 4.

In August, NASA officially acknowledged the situation, indicating that the astronauts would not return via the Starliner. The agency emphasized its commitment to the astronauts’ safety over all else amid ongoing challenges with Boeing.

The Journey of Starliner

The Starliner spacecraft, intended to carry Williams and Wilmore back to Earth, completed its return without its original crew on September 6. Meanwhile, NASA initiated a rescue plan involving SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, which had not yet launched. Crew-9, which took off on September 28, included empty seats that were reallocated for the stranded astronauts.

As it stands, Williams and Wilmore are expected to remain on the ISS until at least February 2025, contributing to ongoing research and operations on the station.

Current Activities on the ISS

During their extended stay, both astronauts have been actively engaged in various tasks. Williams recently became the commander of the ISS for the second time and has been involved in regular duties alongside their international counterparts.

The astronauts are also preparing for upcoming missions, with training focused on spacewalks and other critical operations. NASA has confirmed that the duo has all necessary resources and training for their extended tenure aboard the station.

Future Plans and Responsibilities

As Crew-8 has now safely returned, Williams and Wilmore are set to transition to their roles in Crew-9, assisting in the docking and operations of their new Dragon capsule. Recent updates highlighted that Williams was busy maintaining spacesuit components, while Wilmore was testing a new camera system for high-resolution imaging during laboratory experiments.

As NASA continues to prioritize astronaut safety and mission success, the space community eagerly awaits the next steps for these dedicated crew members.

