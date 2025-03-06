Did Biden Reject Elon Musk’s Offer To Bring Stranded NASA Astronauts Back? Sunita Williams’ Colleague Responds

Wilmore and Williams initially launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner in June 2024 for a short mission, but technical malfunctions forced them to remain at the ISS for an extended period.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) for nearly nine months due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule, recently addressed claims made by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. During an orbital news conference, Wilmore confirmed that Musk’s statements regarding an alleged offer to bring them back were “absolutely factual.”

Elon Musk’s Claim and Astronauts’ Response

Musk has repeatedly stated that the Biden administration rejected his offer to return the two astronauts home for “political reasons.” Former U.S. President Donald Trump also criticized the Biden administration, alleging that it had “virtually abandoned” the astronauts in space. However, NASA officials have denied receiving such an offer.

Addressing questions about Musk’s claim, Wilmore stated, “I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says is absolutely factual.” However, he clarified that neither he nor Williams had any direct information on the offer itself. “We have no information on that whatsoever what was offered, what was not offered, who it was offered to, how that process went,” Wilmore added.

NEW: Astronaut says Elon Musk is “absolutely factual” after a WaPo reporter asked him about how Musk said his rescue efforts were denied for political reasons. Musk was condemned by the media for making the comment but it appears the astronauts agree. Reporter: “Elon Musk has… pic.twitter.com/Qeb8sF8gnT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

NASA’s Decision to Delay Their Return

Wilmore and Williams initially launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner in June 2024 for a short mission, but technical malfunctions forced them to remain at the ISS for an extended period. NASA later deemed it too risky to use the Starliner for their return and scheduled their return trip aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule in March 2025.

While addressing the prolonged stay, Wilmore dismissed claims that politics played a role in NASA’s decision. “From my standpoint, politics has not played into this at all,” he remarked, countering Trump and Musk’s allegations of political interference.

Sunita Williams on the Future of ISS

Meanwhile, Sunita Williams pushed back against Musk’s suggestion that the ISS should be retired early instead of its planned decommissioning in 2030. “I would say we’re actually in our prime right now,” Williams stated, emphasizing that ending the mission prematurely would not be ideal.

The Toll of Extended Stay in Space

Although Wilmore and Williams have maintained a professional stance, Williams acknowledged the emotional strain caused by their uncertain return date. “I think the hardest part is having the folks on the ground not knowing exactly when we’re coming back,” she admitted.

As the astronauts prepare for their return aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, their prolonged mission has sparked a broader debate about the intersection of politics and space exploration. While Musk’s offer remains a topic of contention, Wilmore and Williams continue to prioritize their mission and uphold NASA’s commitment to safety and exploration.

