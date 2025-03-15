Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • Elon Musk Announces Starship’s Mars Mission For 2026, Human Landings Possible By 2029

Elon Musk Announces Starship’s Mars Mission For 2026, Human Landings Possible By 2029

Starship, the world's most powerful rocket, is a key component of Musk's long-term vision to establish a human colony on Mars. SpaceX has been actively developing and testing the rocket system, despite multiple setbacks in its test flights.

Elon Musk Announces Starship’s Mars Mission For 2026, Human Landings Possible By 2029


SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company’s highly ambitious Starship rocket will embark on its first mission to Mars by the end of 2026. In a post on his social media platform, X, Musk revealed that the spacecraft would carry Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, as part of the initial journey, with human landings potentially beginning in 2029 or 2031.

“Starship departs for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Optimus. If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely,” Musk stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Step Closer to Mars Colonization

Starship, the world’s most powerful rocket, is a key component of Musk’s long-term vision to establish a human colony on Mars. SpaceX has been actively developing and testing the rocket system, despite multiple setbacks in its test flights.

NASA is also closely watching Starship’s progress, as the space agency has contracted a modified version of the spacecraft to serve as a lunar lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon later this decade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Before embarking on deep-space missions, SpaceX must demonstrate that Starship is safe, reliable, and capable of critical in-orbit refueling—an essential component for extended space travel.

The company recently faced another hurdle when its latest test flight on March 7 ended in failure. The upper stage of the Starship prototype tumbled uncontrollably before an explosion occurred, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to open an investigation. The incident was reminiscent of previous test failures, reinforcing the challenges SpaceX faces in perfecting the spacecraft’s design.

Following the explosion, the FAA briefly grounded flights at several major Florida airports, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Orlando, due to space debris concerns. The agency has mandated a thorough investigation before SpaceX can proceed with another test flight.

The Road to Mars

Despite setbacks, SpaceX remains committed to achieving Musk’s vision of making humanity a multi-planetary species. The company celebrated its 23rd anniversary on March 14, marking more than two decades of pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

If the upcoming Starship tests are successful, the 2026 Mars mission will be a historic milestone, paving the way for future crewed missions and, ultimately, human settlement on the Red Planet.

ALSO READ: How Iran Is Using Drones And Apps To Enforce Women’s Dress Code

Filed under

Elon Musk Mars Mission SpaceX

newsx

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire
newsx

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”
newsx

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!
newsx

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!
newsx

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’
Tensions ran high in West

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips