Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Carrying Experiments for NASA Touches Down on the Moon

Interestingly, the latest feat makes Firefly the first private player to put a spacecraft on the moon in the first attempt, and without crashing or falling over.

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander—carrying a drill, vacuum and other experiments for NASA—softly touched down on the Moon’s surface “in an upright, stable configuration” on Sunday, the company announced on its website.

“Firefly is literally and figuratively over the Moon,” Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace, said, adding, “Our Blue Ghost lunar lander now has a permanent home on the lunar surface with 10 NASA payloads and a plaque with every Firefly employee’s name. This bold, unstoppable team has proven we’re well equipped to deliver reliable, affordable access to the Moon, and we won’t stop there. With annual lunar missions, Firefly is paving the way for a lasting lunar presence that will help unlock access to the rest of the solar system for our nation, our partners, and the world.”

Would you look at that view! #BlueGhost captured its first image on the Moon that embodies everything this bold, unstoppable Firefly team has worked so hard for over the last 3+ years. And we’re just getting started! Find out what’s next for #BGM1 https://t.co/oEJhJu7KHx pic.twitter.com/NsdljgQOpu — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 2, 2025

Carrying 10 NASA instruments, Blue Ghost completed a “precision landing” in Mare Crisium on March 2 and touched down within its 100-meter landing target next to a volcanic feature called Mons Latreille.

Post touchdown, the company said it is communicating with the lander from its Mission Operations Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

What’s Next for Blue Ghost Lunar Lander?

Blue Ghost will now begin its surface operations, including lunar subsurface drilling, sample collection, X-ray imaging, and dust mitigation experiments, while also supporting several science and technology demonstrations of NASA over the next 14 days.

On March 14, the lunar lander is expected to capture high-definition imagery of a total eclipse when the Earth will block the sun above the Moon’s horizon.

On March 16, Blue Ghost is scheduled to capture the lunar sunset, providing data on how lunar dust levitates due to solar influences and creates a lunar horizon glow.

“With the hardest part behind us, Firefly looks forward to completing more than 14 days of surface operations, again raising the bar for commercial cislunar capabilities,” said Shea Ferring, Chief Technology Officer at Firefly Aerospace.

