From Earth To The Stars: At NXT Conclave NASA Astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino And Indian Entrepreneurs Discuss The Future Of Space Exploration

During a panel discussion at NXT Conclave, NASA astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino joined Indian innovators to explore how private companies, technological breakthroughs, and a shared vision are reshaping the dream of becoming an interplanetary species.

In a captivating discussion on the future of space exploration, NASA astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino joined Indian space entrepreneurs to share insights on the challenges, opportunities, and philosophical shifts driving humanity’s journey beyond Earth. The panel, featuring Tanveer Ahmed of Digantara, Srinath Ravichandran of Agnikul Cosmos, and Rohan Ganapathy of Bellatrix Aerospace, explored topics ranging from the magic of spacewalks to the rise of private space companies in India and the dream of becoming an interplanetary species.

Mike Massimino On The Magic of Space

Dr. Mike Massimino, a veteran of two Space Shuttle missions to repair the Hubble Space Telescope, opened the conversation by describing the profound experience of viewing Earth from space. “It’s magical,” he said. “You see the beauty of our planet, but you also see its fragility. The atmosphere is just a thin blue line, like the top layer of an onion. It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be here and how important it is to take care of our planet.”

Reflecting on his spacewalks, Massimino shared a moment of awe during his second mission. “I had a few minutes to look around, and I thought, ‘This is what Heaven must look like.’ It’s a complete paradise, harmonious, with no borders. That view stays with you.”

The astronaut also emphasized how space travel reshapes one’s perspective on life. “Seeing Earth from space makes you realize how special our planet is. It’s a perspective I try to carry with me every day,” he said.

Mike Massimino: From Engineer to Astronaut

Massimino, who transitioned from an engineering background to becoming an astronaut, highlighted the importance of problem-solving and teamwork in space exploration. “The commonality among astronauts is the ability to solve complex problems,” he said. “Whether you’re an engineer, scientist, or medical doctor, it’s about working together to achieve goals.”

He encouraged young entrepreneurs to follow their passions and build strong teams. “There are so many areas to explore—satellite communications, life support systems, propulsion. Pick what you’re passionate about, surround yourself with talented people, and persevere through the challenges,” he advised.

India’s Space Renaissance: The Rise of Private Companies

The discussion shifted to India’s burgeoning space sector, with entrepreneurs sharing their experiences and visions for the future. Rohan Ganapathy, CEO of Bellatrix Aerospace, highlighted the rapid growth of private space companies in India. “In 2018, there were just four space startups. Today, there are over 300. It’s a huge achievement for our nation,” he said.

Ganapathy expressed optimism about India’s role in space exploration, particularly in developing cost-effective technologies for lunar and Martian missions. “Mining the moon or asteroids is no longer science fiction. The challenge is making it economically viable,” he said.

Srinath Ravichandran, CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, recounted the challenges of starting a private rocket company in India. “In 2017, people asked if it was even legal to build a private rocket company here. Now, with government support, we’ve set up our own private launch pad. The transformation has been remarkable,” he said.

Global Collaboration and Space Sustainability

Tanveer Ahmed, co-founder and CTO of Digantara, discussed his company’s recent collaboration with SpaceX to launch a satellite designed to track space debris. “We’re essentially managing traffic in space, ensuring satellites and debris don’t collide,” he explained.

Ahmed emphasized the importance of global cooperation in space exploration. “Space is a shared resource. We need to ensure orbits are sustainable, especially as we move toward sustained human presence in space,” he said.

The Dream of Becoming an Interplanetary Species

The panelists shared their thoughts on humanity’s potential to become an interplanetary species. Dr. Massimino expressed optimism, citing recent advancements in lunar exploration. “We’re not just going back to the moon for a visit; we’re going to settle there. It’s the starting point for exploring Mars and beyond,” he said.

Rohan Ganapathy echoed this sentiment, predicting that deep space missions with humans would become a reality within our lifetimes. “The first set of missions will happen, but scaling them economically is the challenge. That’s where space entrepreneurship comes in,” he said.

Dr. Massimino concluded the discussion with a philosophical reflection on the mindset needed to achieve ambitious goals. “When you dream big, things might seem impossible. But if you surround yourself with creative, diverse thinkers, you realize it’s not impossible—it’s just really hard,” he said.

He shared a lesson from Apollo astronaut Allan Bean: “The only way something is truly impossible is if you don’t try or if you give up. So dream big, persevere, and never stop trying.”

The Next Decade in Space

Looking ahead, the panelists painted an exciting picture of the next decade in space. Rohan Ganapathy predicted a future where science fiction turns into reality, with significant capital flowing into space technologies. Srinath Ravichandran foresaw space becoming a normalized career path in India, while Tanveer Ahmed envisioned a decade of scaled launches, both in Earth and interplanetary orbits.

