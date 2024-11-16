Giant Coral Colony, Unknown For Centuries, Found In Solomon Islands

In a groundbreaking discovery, the Pristine Seas team of National Geographic Society has unveiled the largest known colony of corals in the world.

In a groundbreaking discovery, the Pristine Seas team of National Geographic Society has unveiled the largest known colony of corals in the world. This revelation was discovered off the coast of the Solomon Islands during an expedition held by them in October 2024. This marvelous coral formation spans about 112 feet by 105 feet, making it bigger even than the blue whale.

Ocean Wonder

National Geographic Explorer in Residence and founder of the Pristine Seas initiative, Enric Sala, exclaimed, “This discovery rekindles our sense of awe and wonder about the ocean.” “Finding this mega coral is like discovering the tallest tree on Earth,” he added, driving home the significance that the discovery held for marine biology.

The coral colony Pavona clavus, or shoulder blade coral, is large enough to be seen from outer space. The colors of this formation-massive browns, yellows, reds, pinks, and blues-represent not only a biological wonder but also a visual one. It was unknown for hundreds of years and probably would continue to be so unless seen by chance.

A Fortunate Accident

It was while the Pristine Seas team was packed up to move on into a new section of the Solomon Islands that they made their groundbreaking find. The colony was discovered just the night before their scheduled departure, described by the expedition leader Molly Timmers as being nothing short of “serendipitous.”

This is approximately 300 years old because it is located about 42 feet under the surface. This is formed from nearly a billion genetically identical coral polyps. This functions as a single organism, a testament to the great resilience and complexity of coral ecosystems.

Call for Protection and Local Involvement

One of the mission’s lead scientists, Timmers holds onto hope that these findings will spur renewed efforts to protect the marine habitats of this region. “We hope this inspires more protections for marine habitats in the Solomon Islands,” Timmers said. She also emphasized the role that local communities have to play in preserving these underwater ecosystems, especially given that many islanders had no idea of the coral’s existence. “Without scuba or snorkeling gear, many locals had thought the coral was just a rock,” Timmers said.

A Wonder From Three Centuries Ago

This coral, estimated to be three hundred years old, reminds us how the very oldest, untouched phenomena are those beneath the waves. As important as is the continued exploration and local knowledge to prevent such precious marine life, so too does Timmers remark upon the basic Western assumption that all coastal waters are known.

ALSO READ: This ‘Nasty’ Blood Infection Can Result From A Seal Bite