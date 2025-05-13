Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio

NASA has released three mesmerizing space audio clips that reveal what black holes might sound like. Using a technique called sonification, data from the James Webb Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, and IXPE was transformed into sound, offering a haunting and beautiful audio experience of star deaths, binary dances, and galactic jets.

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio

NASA has unveiled three mesmerizing new space sounds linked to black holes, using an innovative technique called sonification.


NASA has unveiled three mesmerizing new space sounds linked to black holes, using an innovative technique called sonification. These audio clips, produced with data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), offer an eerie yet fascinating glimpse into the dynamic nature of black holes.

Sonification is the process of translating astronomical data into sound. While black holes themselves are silent in the vacuum of space, this method allows scientists to convert light signals such as X-rays, infrared, and radio waves into audible soundscapes. The result is an immersive journey into some of the universe’s most mysterious and powerful regions.

1. The Birth of a Black Hole: WR124

The first sound is based on WR124, a massive Wolf-Rayet star located about 28,000 light-years from Earth. Captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, this star is shedding its outer layers in preparation for a dramatic end likely a supernova that could result in a black hole.

  • Flute music represents the outer layers.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Bells mimic the distant background stars.

  • As the sound radiates outward, harp notes from Chandra’s X-ray data are heard.
    The journey begins with a scream-like tone and transitions into soft string music, capturing the chaos and calm of stellar death.

2. A Cosmic Waltz: SS 433 Binary System

The second sonification centers around SS 433, a binary star system about 18,000 light-years away. It features a sun-like star orbiting a much denser companion possibly a black hole or neutron star.

  • Water-droplet sounds portray the background stars.

  • Pulsing rhythms reflect the orbital dance of the two stars.

  • A drifting manatee-like sound mimics radio waves from the surrounding nebula.

3. Galactic Jet Symphony: Centaurus A

The final audio comes from Centaurus A, a galaxy roughly 12 million light-years away. Its core harbors a supermassive black hole ejecting powerful jets of high-energy particles.

  • Wind chime-like sounds represent X-ray emissions.

  • Wind-like noise flows continuously, suggesting the motion of the jet.

  • String instrument tones capture the light from nearby stars.

The project was led by the Chandra X-ray Center (CXC), with support from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and its Universe of Learning program, part of the NASA Science Activation initiative.These new audio experiences help bring the universe closer to the public, offering both scientific insights and artistic inspiration.

ALSO READ: Coldest Planet Ever Found: James Webb Telescope Spots Gas Giant Orbiting Dead Star

Filed under

Chandra space sounds NASA sonification 2025

NASA has unveiled three m

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio
In a major political deve

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister
newsx

‘India Is My Home’: Russian Woman Polina Agrawal’s Viral Tribute To Indian Soldiers Wins Hearts...
A magnitude 5.9 earthquak

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported
newsx

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Reflects On Judicial Reforms And Institutional Integrity In Farewell Speech; Justice BR...
In a landmark decision th

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

‘India Is My Home’: Russian Woman Polina Agrawal’s Viral Tribute To Indian Soldiers Wins Hearts Online

‘India Is My Home’: Russian Woman Polina Agrawal’s Viral Tribute To Indian Soldiers Wins Hearts...

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Reflects On Judicial Reforms And Institutional Integrity In Farewell Speech; Justice BR Gavai To Take Charge On May 14

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Reflects On Judicial Reforms And Institutional Integrity In Farewell Speech; Justice BR...

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of Fame

MLB Removes Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Paving Way For Hall Of...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom