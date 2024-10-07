Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Hera Takes Off To Investigate Knocked-Off-Course Asteroid

A new mission has launched to investigate an asteroid that was deliberately redirected by NASA in 2022.

Hera Takes Off To Investigate Knocked-Off-Course Asteroid

A new mission has launched to investigate an asteroid that was deliberately redirected by NASA in 2022. The Hera spacecraft took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 10:52 local time on Monday, marking a significant step in the international effort to prevent potential asteroid impacts on Earth.

Following Up on NASA’s DART Mission

Hera is part of a collaborative initiative led by the European Space Agency, building on the success of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). The mission aims to analyze the effects of the collision with Dimorphos, a small moon approximately 160 meters wide that orbits the larger asteroid Didymos, located about seven million miles from Earth. Hera is expected to reach its destination by December 2026.

Investigating Dimorphos’s Impact Crater

When NASA successfully collided a probe with Dimorphos, it altered the asteroid’s trajectory by a few meters. This test, while not targeting an Earth-bound asteroid, was crucial for understanding how space agencies might redirect threats in the future. Upon its arrival, Hera will assess the size and depth of the impact crater created by this collision.

Probing the Asteroid’s Composition

In addition to examining the crater, Hera will deploy two cube-shaped probes designed to analyze the asteroid’s composition and mass. According to Naomi Murdoch, a scientist involved in the mission, understanding the physical properties of asteroids is vital: “What are they made of? Are they blocks of rock? Are they made of sand inside?” This information will help determine the best strategies for intercepting other asteroids in the future.

Mitigating Potential Risks

While scientists assert there is no immediate risk of a catastrophic asteroid impact akin to the one that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, they recognize the need for vigilance. The targeted asteroids, typically ranging from 100 to 200 meters in size, are difficult to detect from Earth. Past incidents, such as the 2013 Chelyabinsk event, demonstrate the potential dangers posed by smaller asteroids.

Prof. Murdoch emphasizes the mission’s goal: “It’s not to avoid an extinction of the human race. It’s to create a system to minimize the damage as much as we can. The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program, but we do.”

Challenges Ahead

Despite NASA’s successful demonstration of altering an asteroid’s course, experts caution that this feat is not universally applicable to all asteroids. Effective interception also hinges on the ability to detect incoming threats early enough to respond. As scientists continue their work, the hope remains to develop a robust system for identifying and deflecting asteroids before they pose a danger to Earth.

