How Do Female Astronauts Manage Menstruation In Space?

Female astronauts have two primary choices, they can either experience a normal menstrual cycle or use medical methods to suppress it.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stranded in space for nine months instead of their planned eight-day mission, have safely returned to Earth. Their extended stay has raised many questions about survival in space, including food rationing, mental resilience, and daily routines. One particular topic of curiosity among women on Earth is: How do female astronauts manage menstruation in microgravity?

Does Menstruation Work Differently in Space?

Historically, menstruation was cited as a reason to exclude women from space missions due to a lack of understanding of how it would function in microgravity. Early concerns suggested that menstrual blood might flow backward, potentially causing medical complications. However, research and experience have shown that the human body continues to function normally, even in microgravity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When female astronauts menstruate in space, the process remains largely unchanged from what occurs on Earth. Blood does not ‘float away’ unpredictably due to surface tension and capillary action, which keep fluids contained. The uterus still contracts as usual, allowing the menstrual flow to exit the body naturally.

How Do Astronauts Manage Their Periods in Space?

Female astronauts have two primary choices: they can either experience a normal menstrual cycle or use medical methods to suppress it. NASA provides astronauts with a range of options to manage menstruation, and the decision is entirely personal. However, logistical concerns, such as waste disposal and hygiene constraints, make suppression a practical choice for many.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Menstrual Suppression

• Most female astronauts opt to suppress menstruation by using continuous oral contraceptives or long-acting reversible contraceptives, such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) or hormonal implants.

• Continuous use of birth control pills eliminates the menstrual cycle altogether, reducing the need for hygiene products and minimizing waste.

• This method has been deemed safe and effective, with no long-term health risks. Managing Menstruation Without Suppression

• Some astronauts choose to continue menstruating normally. They use sanitary products similar to those used on Earth, including tampons and pads.

• Hygiene management can be more challenging due to limited water supply and the need for careful waste disposal. Used sanitary products are stored and later discarded along with other waste.

Challenges of Menstruation in Space

While menstruation itself is not a medical concern in space, there are practical challenges:

• Waste Management: The International Space Station (ISS) has systems for urine recycling, but these were not originally designed to process menstrual blood. Thus, disposal methods must be carefully planned.

• Hygiene Constraints: With limited access to water, maintaining cleanliness can be a challenge, making menstrual suppression a preferred option.

• Extra Weight of Supplies: Carrying menstrual hygiene products adds weight to spacecraft payloads, a factor that NASA considers in mission planning.

Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to travel to space in 1963, and since then, over 100 women have followed. Initially, space agencies hesitated to include women due to uncertainties regarding menstruation and hormonal fluctuations in microgravity. However, these concerns have since been debunked, and space missions now accommodate female astronauts with appropriate medical and hygiene support.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared The Unknown’