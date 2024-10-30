Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
How Fluffy Is WASP-193b? Scientists Reveal Its Cotton Candy Nature

Astronomers have made a fascinating discovery: a planet that surpasses Jupiter in size yet has a surprisingly low density, reminiscent of cotton candy. This unique exoplanet, known as WASP-193b, has drawn the attention of an international research team, which reported their findings on Tuesday.

Unusual Composition

WASP-193b’s remarkably low density for a gas giant stands in stark contrast to the heavier gas giants in our solar system, such as Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Lead author Khalid Barkaoui from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology emphasized the planet’s fluffy nature, stating, “The planet is basically super fluffy” because it’s made mostly of light gases rather than solids.

Ideal for Research

This outlier planet provides an excellent opportunity for scientists to explore unconventional planetary formation and evolution. Although WASP-193b was confirmed last year, additional time and effort were needed to assess its consistency through observations made by ground telescopes. Researchers believe it primarily consists of hydrogen and helium, as indicated in a study published in Nature Astronomy.

Distant Discovery

WASP-193b is located approximately 1,200 light-years away from Earth. For perspective, a light-year is equivalent to 5.8 trillion miles. This exoplanet ranks as the second-lightest found to date, based on its dimensions and mass.

Implications for Planetary Science

The discovery of WASP-193b offers valuable insights into the diversity of planetary structures in the universe. Understanding its characteristics could pave the way for new theories in planetary science and help scientists unravel the mysteries surrounding gas giant formation.

