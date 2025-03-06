Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
How to Watch the Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse on March 13-14

Skygazers across North America are set to witness a rare celestial spectacle next week as a Blood Moon — a total lunar eclipse casting the moon in a deep red hue — lights up the night sky. The phenomenon marks the first total lunar eclipse in over two years, offering a unique cosmic display before the next one in 2026.

Skywatchers across North America are in for a celestial treat next week as a rare total lunar eclipse, commonly known as a Blood Moon, will illuminate the night sky. This marks the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022 and the first of three set to occur between 2025 and 2026.

What is a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that blocks sunlight from reaching the lunar surface. As sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths are scattered while longer red and orange wavelengths bend into Earth’s shadow, giving the moon a striking reddish hue.

“It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon,” NASA explains.

When to Watch Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse is set to begin on Thursday, March 13, at 8:57 p.m. Pacific Time. The most breathtaking phase, known as totality — when the moon is entirely within Earth’s shadow — will occur between 11:26 p.m. on March 13 and 12:31 a.m. on March 14, according to NASA.

This rare event will be the only total lunar eclipse visible across the Americas until March 2026, making it a must-see for stargazers.

How to Watch Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Observing the Blood Moon requires no special equipment. The eclipse is completely safe to view with the naked eye. However, using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience by revealing intricate details of the moon’s surface.

For the best view, find a dark location away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky. Checking the weather forecast beforehand is also recommended to ensure clear skies.

Why It Matters

Lunar eclipses offer a unique opportunity to witness the dynamic relationship between the Earth, moon, and sun. With the next total lunar eclipse not visible across the Americas until 2026, this event is a rare spectacle that shouldn’t be missed.

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

