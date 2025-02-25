IIT Madras Develops Water-Free Concrete Using Sulphur For Mars Colonization

As Mars lacks readily available liquid water, this new concrete offers a practical solution by utilizing sulphur, which is abundant on Mars, as a key binding agent.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have created a revolutionary type of water-free concrete designed for construction on Mars.

The innovation, led by the Extraterrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) research group, is a major step toward making human colonization of the Red Planet feasible.

As Mars lacks readily available liquid water, this new concrete offers a practical solution by utilizing sulphur, which is abundant on Mars, as a key binding agent.

Why Water-Free Concrete Matters for Mars ?

Mars presents numerous challenges for human settlement, with the scarcity of water being one of the most critical. While traces of water ice and frozen carbon dioxide have been detected in the planet’s polar regions and beneath its surface, large-scale water extraction remains technologically challenging. Transporting water from Earth is not a viable option due to the enormous costs associated with space missions.

To overcome this hurdle, the ExTeM team developed a concrete mixture that does not require water. According to Adithya Plato Sidharth, a postdoctoral researcher with ExTeM, the team “used a compound mixed with sulphur, which is abundant on Mars, to develop a concrete that matches Earth standards.” This ensures that future Martian habitats can be constructed using locally available resources, reducing dependency on Earth-based supply chains.

The Science Behind ExTeM’s Concrete

The innovative material relies on sulphur-based binding, which allows the concrete to be strong and durable even in the harsh Martian environment. Traditional concrete on Earth is made by mixing cement, water, and aggregates, but in the absence of water, sulphur acts as a binding agent, providing a solid structure capable of withstanding Mars’ extreme temperature variations and lower gravity.

Beyond just concrete, IIT Madras researchers are also exploring ways to improve construction techniques for space environments. The ExTeM team has built the world’s fourth-largest Microgravity Drop Tower, a facility that allows scientists to study how materials behave in zero gravity. This research will help develop metal foams that can shield Martian structures from meteor strikes, ensuring the safety of future astronauts.

Professor Sathyan Subbiah, who leads the ExTeM initiative, emphasized the importance of using in-situ resource utilization (ISRU)â€”a strategy that focuses on utilizing materials available on mission destinations like the Moon and Mars instead of transporting them from Earth. “Our work aims to harness resources available in space to reduce reliance on Earth-based supply chains,” he stated.

In addition to water-free concrete, the team is also working on advanced welding techniques for space construction and bioprinting technologies that could aid in building structures beyond Earth. These advancements align with NASA’s long-term vision of establishing permanent human habitats on the Moon and Mars.

Global Efforts in Space Construction

The development of alternative building materials for space habitats has been a global priority. Scientists have explored unconventional methods, such as using astronauts’ blood proteins as a binding agent for Martian concrete. A study by Kharazmi University in Tehran suggested that human serum albumin (HSA), combined with Martian regolith, could create a durable construction material.

Similarly, the European Space Agency (ESA) found that urea, a component of human urine, could be used with lunar regolith to form a sturdy material suitable for 3D printing structures on the Moon. Meanwhile, a 2024 study demonstrated that sulphur-based cement could be used to create 3D-printable concrete using simulated lunar and Martian soil, proving its potential for space construction.

The innovation from IIT Madras not only strengthens India’s position in space research but also contributes to global efforts to establish sustainable extraterrestrial settlements. With NASA, SpaceX, and other space agencies aiming for manned Mars missions in the coming decades, the ability to build durable habitats using locally available resources is crucial.

Additionally, this breakthrough could benefit lunar construction, as the Moon also lacks liquid water. With the Artemis program and other lunar missions targeting long-term human presence on the Moon, water-free concrete could be a key material for future lunar bases.

