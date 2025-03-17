Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
India And Japan Join Forces For Chandrayaan-5 Mission; ISRO Unveils Ambitious Lunar Plans

The Chandrayaan-5 mission will feature a 250 kg rover, a significant leap from the 25 kg Pragyan rover used in Chandrayaan-3, making it one of India's most ambitious lunar projects to date.

India And Japan Join Forces For Chandrayaan-5 Mission; ISRO Unveils Ambitious Lunar Plans

Chandrayaan 5


The Indian government has officially approved the Chandrayaan-5 mission, a collaborative effort between India and Japan that aims to push the boundaries of lunar exploration. The announcement was made by ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan during a special event celebrating his appointment.

“Just three days ago, we received approval for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. We will be undertaking it in collaboration with Japan,” Narayanan revealed.

The Chandrayaan-5 mission will feature a 250 kg rover, a significant leap from the 25 kg Pragyan rover used in Chandrayaan-3, making it one of India’s most ambitious lunar projects to date.

India’s Expanding Lunar Mission

India’s Chandrayaan program has been instrumental in advancing lunar exploration since its inception. The nation’s first Moon mission, Chandrayaan-1 (2008), was historic in its discovery of water molecules on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-2 (2019), though facing setbacks in its landing attempt, continues to provide critical scientific data through its orbiter. Then came Chandrayaan-3 (2023), which successfully demonstrated India’s ability to achieve a soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole, a feat achieved only by India so far.

Building upon these successes, ISRO is preparing for Chandrayaan-4, scheduled for 2027, which aims to collect and return lunar samples to Earth. The Chandrayaan-5 mission, meanwhile, is expected to lay the foundation for future human Moon landings.

What Makes Chandrayaan-5 Special?

  • Collaboration with Japan: The partnership will enhance scientific capabilities and bring cutting-edge technology to the mission.
  • Heavier, More Advanced Rover: The 250 kg lunar rover will allow for longer exploration, deeper scientific analysis, and better mobility on the Moon’s rugged terrain.
  • Strengthening Future Lunar Missions: The mission aligns with India’s long-term space exploration goals, including manned Moon landings by 2040.

In addition to its lunar missions, ISRO is actively working on expanding India’s presence in space exploration. One of its most anticipated projects is the Gaganyaan Mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space for the first time, marking a historic milestone for the country’s human spaceflight program. Additionally, ISRO has set its sights on establishing the Bharatiya Space Station, a dedicated Indian space station that will function similarly to the International Space Station (ISS). 

