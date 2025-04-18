Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Space Station Mission In May

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Space Station Mission In May

The 40-year-old astronaut has been undergoing intensive training with NASA and Axiom Space in the United States for the past eight months.

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Space Station Mission In May

Shubhanshu Shukla


In a landmark moment for India’s space ambitions, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer and astronaut-designate, is set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in May 2025. The announcement was made by Union Minister of State for Space and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, who called it a “defining chapter” in India’s space journey.

The 40-year-old astronaut has been undergoing intensive training with NASA and Axiom Space in the United States for the past eight months. He has been selected as the pilot for the upcoming Axiom-4 (Ax-4) private mission to the ISS, which will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

India has reportedly paid over $60 million to secure a seat on the private commercial mission, making this a significant investment in the country’s rapidly growing space program. Shukla, the youngest among the four Indian astronauts shortlisted for the Gaganyaan mission, is expected to represent India’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

Ax-4 mission

The Ax-4 mission will be led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut now working with Axiom Space. Alongside Shukla, the international crew includes Slawosz Uznanski from Poland (ESA astronaut) and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both serving as mission specialists.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This international space mission carrying an Indian astronaut is a symbol of ISRO’s growing global collaborations and the expanding scope of India’s space capabilities,” said Minister Jitendra Singh. He added that India’s space dreams are “soaring higher” with multiple launches scheduled this summer, Gaganyaan preparations in full swing, and now the historic ISS mission.

Group Captain Shukla’s upcoming flight will make him the first Indian to fly to space in over four decades, after Rakesh Sharma’s mission in 1984. The mission is also seen as a major preparatory step ahead of India’s maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, scheduled for the coming years.

ALSO READ: Scientists Detect Potential Signs Of Life On Distant Planet K2-18b, 124 Light Years Away

Filed under

ISRO news Shubhanshu Shukla

Former Rajya Sabha MP and

‘Vice President’s Opinion Must Be Taken Very Seriously’ Says Former MP Rakesh Sinha On SC...
newsx

Rohit Sharma Emotional On Stand After Him At Wankhede: ‘You Never Know How Long You’ll...
White House adviser Kevin

Trump Team ‘Will Continue To Study’ Potential Firing Of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Hassett Says
newsx

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute To Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, And SKY With Grand Statues...
KHARGE

Kharge Calls Crucial Meet As ED Charges Sonia and Rahul In National Herald Case
In a landmark moment for

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Space Station Mission In May
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Vice President’s Opinion Must Be Taken Very Seriously’ Says Former MP Rakesh Sinha On SC Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

‘Vice President’s Opinion Must Be Taken Very Seriously’ Says Former MP Rakesh Sinha On SC...

Rohit Sharma Emotional On Stand After Him At Wankhede: ‘You Never Know How Long You’ll Play’

Rohit Sharma Emotional On Stand After Him At Wankhede: ‘You Never Know How Long You’ll...

Trump Team ‘Will Continue To Study’ Potential Firing Of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Hassett Says

Trump Team ‘Will Continue To Study’ Potential Firing Of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Hassett Says

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute To Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, And SKY With Grand Statues At Mumbai Airport

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute To Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, And SKY With Grand Statues...

Kharge Calls Crucial Meet As ED Charges Sonia and Rahul In National Herald Case

Kharge Calls Crucial Meet As ED Charges Sonia and Rahul In National Herald Case

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave