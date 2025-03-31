Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • ‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence On Delay Return

‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence On Delay Return

The prolonged delay led to significant criticism, with some questioning the reliability of Boeing’s Starliner.

‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence On Delay Return

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore


Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, two NASA astronauts, have finally returned to Earth after an unexpected 286-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally, their mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule was planned for just eight days following their launch on June 5, 2024. However, due to critical thruster malfunctions, their return was postponed, sparking widespread debate over whether NASA, Boeing, or other entities were responsible for the delay.

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Break Silence

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the astronauts addressed the controversy for the first time, shedding light on who they believe shares responsibility for their extended mission. Wilmore, when asked who he would blame, acknowledged that multiple parties played a role.

“Is Boeing to blame? Sure. Is NASA to blame? Sure. Everybody has a piece in this. There were shortcomings in tests and preparations we did not foresee,” Wilmore stated. He also shared the personal challenges he faced, missing much of his daughter’s senior year in high school due to the unexpected extension of their mission.

On the other hand, Sunita Williams recalled her initial response to the delay and how she adapted to the situation. “If our spacecraft was going to go home based on decisions made here, and we were going to be up there till February, I was like, ‘Let’s make the best of it,’” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NASA, Boeing, and Political Reactions

The prolonged delay led to significant criticism, with some questioning the reliability of Boeing’s Starliner. Former President Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the situation, calling for Elon Musk’s SpaceX to expedite their return. Ultimately, SpaceX provided a capsule, facilitating the astronauts’ safe journey back to Earth on March 18, 2025.

The Future of Boeing’s Starliner

Despite the controversy, NASA and Boeing continue to assess the issues that led to the thruster malfunctions. The delays have raised concerns about the future of the Starliner program and its reliability for future space missions. NASA has pledged to conduct thorough investigations and implement stronger safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Places To Watch, Timings And Essential Safety Tip

Filed under

Butch Wilmore Sunita Williams

newsx

French Far-Right Leader Barred from Office for Five Years, Sentenced To House Arrest
Mumbai Indians (MI) capta

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR
Cleveland Browns owner Ji

Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Admits Deshaun Watson Trade Was A ‘Big Swing And Miss’
newsx

India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1...
Sunita Williams and Barry

‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence...
newsx

Japan Faces Looming ‘Megaquake’: Up to 3 Lakh Deaths Feared, $2 Trillion In Damages Expected
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

French Far-Right Leader Barred from Office for Five Years, Sentenced To House Arrest

French Far-Right Leader Barred from Office for Five Years, Sentenced To House Arrest

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR

Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Admits Deshaun Watson Trade Was A ‘Big Swing And Miss’

Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Admits Deshaun Watson Trade Was A ‘Big Swing And Miss’

India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1 Million Grant

India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1...

Japan Faces Looming ‘Megaquake’: Up to 3 Lakh Deaths Feared, $2 Trillion In Damages Expected

Japan Faces Looming ‘Megaquake’: Up to 3 Lakh Deaths Feared, $2 Trillion In Damages Expected

Entertainment

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok