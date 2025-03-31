‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence On Delay Return

Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, two NASA astronauts, have finally returned to Earth after an unexpected 286-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally, their mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule was planned for just eight days following their launch on June 5, 2024. However, due to critical thruster malfunctions, their return was postponed, sparking widespread debate over whether NASA, Boeing, or other entities were responsible for the delay.

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Break Silence

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the astronauts addressed the controversy for the first time, shedding light on who they believe shares responsibility for their extended mission. Wilmore, when asked who he would blame, acknowledged that multiple parties played a role.

“Is Boeing to blame? Sure. Is NASA to blame? Sure. Everybody has a piece in this. There were shortcomings in tests and preparations we did not foresee,” Wilmore stated. He also shared the personal challenges he faced, missing much of his daughter’s senior year in high school due to the unexpected extension of their mission.

On the other hand, Sunita Williams recalled her initial response to the delay and how she adapted to the situation. “If our spacecraft was going to go home based on decisions made here, and we were going to be up there till February, I was like, ‘Let’s make the best of it,’” she said.

NASA, Boeing, and Political Reactions

The prolonged delay led to significant criticism, with some questioning the reliability of Boeing’s Starliner. Former President Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the situation, calling for Elon Musk’s SpaceX to expedite their return. Ultimately, SpaceX provided a capsule, facilitating the astronauts’ safe journey back to Earth on March 18, 2025.

The Future of Boeing’s Starliner

Despite the controversy, NASA and Boeing continue to assess the issues that led to the thruster malfunctions. The delays have raised concerns about the future of the Starliner program and its reliability for future space missions. NASA has pledged to conduct thorough investigations and implement stronger safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

