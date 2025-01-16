Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

ISRO Makes History With Successful SpaDeX Mission

India becomes the fourth country in the world to demonstrate in-space docking technology, after USA, China and Russia.

ISRO Makes History With Successful SpaDeX Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted its ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), as per reports.

India becomes the fourth country in the world to demonstrate in-space docking technology, after USA, China and Russia.

SpaDeX involved two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), which were launched on December 30, 2024, aboard the PSLV C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Each satellite weighs approximately 220 kg and was deployed into a 475-km circular orbit.

The mission aims to demonstrate cost-effective in-space docking technology, a critical requirement for India’s future space initiatives such as sample return missions, lunar exploration, and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

ISRO conducted a trial maneuver on January 12, bringing the satellites within three meters of each other before separating them again to analyze the data. This trial paved the way for the successful docking attempt.

“SpaDeX will serve as a milestone in advancing India’s capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future missions including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary exploration,” ISRO stated.

ALSO READ: SpaDeX Satellites Successfully Approach Within 3 Meters In Docking Trial, Confirms ISRO

 

Filed under

ISRO Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX)

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case...

US Removes Three Indian Entities from Restricted List, Adds 11 Chinese Entities Over National Security Concerns

US Removes Three Indian Entities from Restricted List, Adds 11 Chinese Entities Over National Security...

Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Entertainment

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case

Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Who Are The Suspects? Mumbai Police Arrests Three After Attacker Flees Scene

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Who Are The Suspects? Mumbai Police Arrests Three After Attacker

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox