Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

ISRO-NASA Set To Launch ‘NISAR’ Satellite In 2025: All About The Joint Mission

At the heart of NISAR is Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, which enables the satellite to capture high-resolution images using radio signals.

ISRO-NASA Set To Launch ‘NISAR’ Satellite In 2025: All About The Joint Mission

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are set to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite in March 2025.

This ₹5,000-crore joint mission aims to revolutionize Earth observation with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled precision.

The satellite, weighing 2.8 tonnes, will be launched aboard ISRO’s GSLV Mk-II rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, India. NISAR will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 747 km, with a planned mission duration of three years.

The Vision Behind NISAR  

Conceived in 2009, the NISAR mission solidifies a decade-long partnership between NASA and ISRO.

Initially, NASA sought Germany’s involvement but later partnered with India following ISRO’s successful missions, including Chandrayaan-1 and RISAT-2. The mission formally began in 2014, emphasizing the mutual commitment of the two space agencies to scientific advancement.

NISAR’s primary objective is to monitor changes on Earth’s surface with unmatched accuracy. By scanning nearly all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, the satellite will capture intricate details about ecosystems, land dynamics, ice formations, and geological phenomena.

Advanced Technology Sets NISAR Apart

At the heart of NISAR is Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, which enables the satellite to capture high-resolution images using radio signals. Unlike optical imaging satellites, SAR can operate in darkness, penetrate dense vegetation, and function in adverse weather conditions.

NISAR features dual-frequency radars- NASA’s L-band (1.25 GHz) and ISRO’s S-band (3.20 GHz) to achieve a balance between deep penetration and high-resolution imaging. It boasts a 240-km swath width, 10-meter resolution, and a 12-day revisit cycle, making it one of the most advanced Earth observation satellites ever built.

The satellite’s massive 12-meter drum-shaped reflector, contributed by NASA, transmits and receives microwave signals to and from Earth’s surface. This reflector underwent rigorous testing in California before being transported to Bengaluru, India, in October 2024 for integration with the spacecraft. Engineers applied reflective tape to manage temperature fluctuations, ensuring the reflector could deploy seamlessly during operations.

Transformative Applications of NISAR

NISAR’s capabilities are poised to transform several fields:

  • Earth Observation: The satellite will monitor ecosystems, vegetation, and land use, offering valuable data for climate studies and biodiversity research.
  • Geological Monitoring: It will track subtle surface changes, including movements caused by earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic activity, contributing to disaster prediction and response.
  • Infrastructure Assessment: By detecting changes as small as an inch, NISAR can evaluate the stability of critical infrastructure like dams, bridges, and buildings.
  • Climate Research: Observations of glaciers, ice sheets, and wetlands will provide insights into climate change and its impact on the planet.

The satellite is expected to generate a staggering 26 terabits of data daily. This data will be processed using a streamlined management system, ensuring timely delivery of critical information for scientific and practical applications.

Overcoming Challenges

The NISAR mission faced delays due to technical complexities, particularly with its radar antenna reflector. However, NASA and ISRO overcame these challenges, ensuring that the satellite is ready for its 2025 launch.

The reflector and other components were successfully reintegrated at ISRO’s Spacecraft Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in the mission’s progress.

ALSO READ: Asteroid To Hit Earth On Christmas Eve Or Is A ‘Near Miss’? KNOW HERE

Filed under

ISRO NASA NISAR

Advertisement

Also Read

Christmas Storm Alert: Rain, Wind, And Flood Risks For Washington’s Holiday Week

Christmas Storm Alert: Rain, Wind, And Flood Risks For Washington’s Holiday Week

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Dahi For Christmas? Indian Employee’s Secret Santa Gift Becomes Talk Of The Office For All Wrong Reasons

Dahi For Christmas? Indian Employee’s Secret Santa Gift Becomes Talk Of The Office For All...

Jackpot HERE! Google’s Data Analytics Program: Your Ticket To $93K Salary & 30% Job Growth—No Degree Needed!

Jackpot HERE! Google’s Data Analytics Program: Your Ticket To $93K Salary & 30% Job Growth—No...

Kuwait Honours PM Modi With Its Highest Award: Here’s A Look At All 20 Global Accolades

Kuwait Honours PM Modi With Its Highest Award: Here’s A Look At All 20 Global Accolades

Entertainment

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox