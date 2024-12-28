Kessler Syndrome Threatens Earth’s Orbit As Space Debris Continues To Builds Up

Since the 1950s, more than 50,000 tons of material have been launched into Earth's orbit, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Space debris is the next big issue since Earth’s orbit is getting crowded with satellites and other discarded objects. According to scientists, the likelihood of a catastrophic situation called Kessler Syndrome threatens to render space unusable for future explorations and technologies.

What is Kessler Syndrome?

Kessler Syndrome was first proposed by NASA scientist Donald Kessler in 1978. It describes a hypothetical situation in which the density of space debris in low Earth orbit, or LEO, the region roughly 100 to 1,200 miles above Earth, reaches a critical level. At that point, a chain reaction of collisions between satellites, debris, and other objects creates more fragments and exponentially increases the amount of space junk. These collisions would pose significant risks to spacecraft, satellites, and human activities in space, potentially halting space exploration.

The concept was dramatized in the 2013 film Gravity, where a satellite explosion set off a cascading series of collisions. However, experts believe that a real-life Kessler event would unfold over years or decades, not in a matter of hours, though the threat is no less significant.

Space Junk

Since the 1950s, more than 50,000 tons of material have been launched into Earth’s orbit, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). As of September 2024, around 13,000 tons of this mass remain in orbit, consisting of both active and defunct satellites. The fast expansion of satellite constellations like SpaceX’s Starlink has exacerbated the problem, further cluttering Earth’s orbital paths.

Orbital debris is a significant threat due to its high velocity. Even small pieces of space debris can cause critical damage to a spacecraft. So, far in history since 1999, 39 maneuvers have been held by the International Space Station, especially during one that happened in November 2024. Examples of high-profile incidents and thus the risks of space debris include the collision between an active U.S. satellite and a defunct Russian satellite in 2009 with thousands of fragments and additions to the growing debris list.

How to prevent Kessler Syndrome?

These initiatives seek to eradicate space debris through cleanup technology and international regulations. Examples of experimental methods include ESA’s Drag Augmentation Deorbiting Subsystem (ADEO). It drags debris out of orbit, but these technologies are expensive and not often implemented.

International agreements, such as the UN’s Pact for the Future*, aim to promote global cooperation in tackling space debris. National regulations and industry standards are also crucial for encouraging responsible behavior in space. However, despite these efforts, the issue remains pressing, and experts warn that without proactive measures, the situation could worsen.

What is the impact of Kessler Syndrome?

The impact of Kessler Syndrome is severe, as if a chain of collisions took place, they could devastate the use of satellites in communications and weather forecasting along with other vital space-based technologies. The safety of astronauts would be compromised, and future missions into space might be threatened or even become impossible. It would make it increasingly difficult to venture into space orbits, where accumulating high-speed debris threatens both current technology and the long-term possibility of space travel.

In Dr. Vishnu Reddy’s estimation, a professor of planetary sciences at the University of Arizona, launches for satellites are dramatically up in recent years, therefore, making the Kessler event more probable. With all these private companies launching immense numbers of satellites, collisions and debris generation become quite imminent, putting the whole industry at risk.

There aren’t any legally binding international regulations pertaining to LEO space cleanup. Since there are already almost 6,000 tons of material in orbit, the expense and difficulty of removal make the endeavor nearly impossible. A day when the most important areas of space may become dangerous for human use is drawing nearer as we approach the possibility of causing Kessler Syndrome.

Space junk can be compared to plastic pollution in the world’s oceans, which is a widespread and expanding issue that needs to be addressed right away to avoid irreparable harm.

ALSO READ: Rising Space Debris Poses Increasing Threat To ISS And Satellites, Experts Warn