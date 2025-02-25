Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Space & Science»
  • Look Up! A Rare Seven-Planet Alignment Will Light Up UK Skies On 28 February

Look Up! A Rare Seven-Planet Alignment Will Light Up UK Skies On 28 February

Planetary alignments occur when planets in our Solar System orbit the Sun and occasionally appear to line up in space.

Look Up! A Rare Seven-Planet Alignment Will Light Up UK Skies On 28 February


Stargazers in the UK are in for a celestial treat as seven planets Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—align in the night sky this week. This rare planetary parade will be visible on the evening of 28 February, offering a unique opportunity to witness multiple planets at once.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Do the Planets Align?

Planetary alignments occur when planets in our Solar System orbit the Sun and occasionally appear to line up in space. According to NASA, this alignment is an optical phenomenon rather than an exact straight-line formation. From Earth’s perspective, the planets appear along an arc due to their different orbital paths and distances.

How Rare Is This Event?

Dr. Shyam Balaji, a researcher in astroparticle physics and cosmology at King’s College London, explains that while planetary alignments occur periodically, those involving six or more planets are relatively rare, happening approximately every few decades. While astronomers have been able to spot six of the planets earlier this year, Mercury’s inclusion in the line-up on 28 February makes this event even more exceptional.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Will UK Skies Be Clear Enough for Viewing?

Weather conditions will play a crucial role in determining visibility. Meteorologist Jo Robinson notes that high-pressure conditions on 28 February are expected to bring mostly clear skies across the UK, providing optimal viewing opportunities. However, some regions such as Ireland, Northern Ireland, and northwest Scotland may experience cloud cover and rain, which could obstruct visibility.

Best Viewing Tips

For those eager to catch a glimpse of this celestial spectacle, here are some expert tips:

  • Time and Location: The best time to view the alignment will be shortly after sunset. Head to a location with minimal light pollution, such as the countryside or a high-altitude area.
  • Use Binoculars or a Telescope: While some planets, such as Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn, may be visible to the naked eye, Uranus and Neptune will require optical assistance.
  • Check Weather Updates: Given the changing nature of forecasts, keep an eye on updates from the Met Office for the latest sky conditions.

Adding to the spectacle, a new moon on 28 February means the night sky will be darker than usual, reducing light pollution and enhancing visibility. The Royal Greenwich Observatory suggests that under the right conditions, viewers may even catch a glimpse of distant galaxies.

With planetary alignments of this magnitude occurring only once in several decades, the upcoming celestial event is a must-see for astronomers and casual skywatchers alike. If the skies remain clear, 28 February promises to be an unforgettable night for stargazing in the UK.

ALSO READ: ISRO’s Mars Lander Mission Approved: India Aims To Land On The Red Planet

Filed under

Planetary Parade United Kingdom

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine