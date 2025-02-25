Look Up! A Rare Seven-Planet Alignment Will Light Up UK Skies On 28 February

Planetary alignments occur when planets in our Solar System orbit the Sun and occasionally appear to line up in space.

Stargazers in the UK are in for a celestial treat as seven planets Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—align in the night sky this week. This rare planetary parade will be visible on the evening of 28 February, offering a unique opportunity to witness multiple planets at once.

Why Do the Planets Align?

Planetary alignments occur when planets in our Solar System orbit the Sun and occasionally appear to line up in space. According to NASA, this alignment is an optical phenomenon rather than an exact straight-line formation. From Earth’s perspective, the planets appear along an arc due to their different orbital paths and distances.

How Rare Is This Event?

Dr. Shyam Balaji, a researcher in astroparticle physics and cosmology at King’s College London, explains that while planetary alignments occur periodically, those involving six or more planets are relatively rare, happening approximately every few decades. While astronomers have been able to spot six of the planets earlier this year, Mercury’s inclusion in the line-up on 28 February makes this event even more exceptional.

You may have heard the term “planetary parade” recently- so what’s going on? 🧑‍🏫 For the rest of the month & throughout February, we’ll be able to see 6 planets in the night sky 🌌 This Stellarium image shows the locations of the planets in the sky tonight at around 6pm!#space pic.twitter.com/O2jIGrwfQZ — Royal Observatory Greenwich (@ROGAstronomers) January 25, 2025

Will UK Skies Be Clear Enough for Viewing?

Weather conditions will play a crucial role in determining visibility. Meteorologist Jo Robinson notes that high-pressure conditions on 28 February are expected to bring mostly clear skies across the UK, providing optimal viewing opportunities. However, some regions such as Ireland, Northern Ireland, and northwest Scotland may experience cloud cover and rain, which could obstruct visibility.

Best Viewing Tips

For those eager to catch a glimpse of this celestial spectacle, here are some expert tips:

Time and Location: The best time to view the alignment will be shortly after sunset. Head to a location with minimal light pollution, such as the countryside or a high-altitude area.

The best time to view the alignment will be shortly after sunset. Head to a location with minimal light pollution, such as the countryside or a high-altitude area. Use Binoculars or a Telescope: While some planets, such as Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn, may be visible to the naked eye, Uranus and Neptune will require optical assistance.

While some planets, such as Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn, may be visible to the naked eye, Uranus and Neptune will require optical assistance. Check Weather Updates: Given the changing nature of forecasts, keep an eye on updates from the Met Office for the latest sky conditions.

Adding to the spectacle, a new moon on 28 February means the night sky will be darker than usual, reducing light pollution and enhancing visibility. The Royal Greenwich Observatory suggests that under the right conditions, viewers may even catch a glimpse of distant galaxies.

With planetary alignments of this magnitude occurring only once in several decades, the upcoming celestial event is a must-see for astronomers and casual skywatchers alike. If the skies remain clear, 28 February promises to be an unforgettable night for stargazing in the UK.

