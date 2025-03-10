Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rare 'Blood Moon' To Coincide With Holi On March 14 – Timing & Visibility Details

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rare ‘Blood Moon’ To Coincide With Holi On March 14 – Timing & Visibility Details

A rare total lunar eclipse, or "Blood Moon," will coincide with Holi on March 14, 2025, visible in parts of the world, but not in India.

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Rare ‘Blood Moon’ To Coincide With Holi On March 14 – Timing & Visibility Details


A rare celestial event is set to unfold on March 14, 2025, as a total lunar eclipse aligns with the festival of Holi. This astronomical phenomenon, known as a “Blood Moon,” occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a deep red hue over the lunar surface.

A Stunning ‘Blood Moon’ During the Worm Moon

This total lunar eclipse is particularly special as it coincides with the Worm Moon, the last full moon of winter. Additionally, it will be a MicroMoon event, meaning the Moon will appear slightly smaller than usual due to its farthest distance from Earth.

The red coloration of the Moon during the eclipse is caused by the Earth’s atmosphere scattering shorter wavelengths of light while allowing red and orange wavelengths to reach the Moon’s surface. This makes the total eclipse an awe-inspiring sight for skywatchers worldwide.

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, and Visibility

The total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025, will last approximately 65 minutes and will be visible in various parts of the world, including North and South America, Western Europe, and Western Africa.

Unfortunately, India will miss out on witnessing this spectacular event as the eclipse will occur during daylight hours in the country.

Full List of Cities to Witness the Chandra Grahan

The best locations to observe the total lunar eclipse include:

North America:

  • United States: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago
  • Canada: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal
  • Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara

South America:

  • Brazil: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
  • Argentina: Buenos Aires
  • Chile: Santiago
  • Colombia: Bogotá

Western Europe:

  • Spain: Madrid, Barcelona
  • Portugal: Lisbon
  • France: Paris, Marseille

Western Africa:

  • Ghana: Accra
  • Nigeria: Lagos

In other regions like Australia, Antarctica, and parts of Asia, only a partial eclipse will be visible.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red During a Lunar Eclipse?

The deep red appearance of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse is due to a process called Rayleigh scattering. When the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon, its atmosphere filters and bends the light, allowing only red and orange wavelengths to reach the lunar surface. This effect gives the Moon its eerie, reddish glow, often referred to as a “Blood Moon.”

Safe Viewing and Cultural Significance

Unlike solar eclipses, a total lunar eclipse can be observed safely with the naked eye, making it an exciting event for astronomy enthusiasts worldwide. The rare occurrence of this celestial event on the same day as Holi adds a unique cultural touch, blending scientific wonder with vibrant festivities.

While Indian viewers will not be able to witness this cosmic spectacle firsthand, the event remains a globally significant moment for both skywatchers and festival-goers alike.

