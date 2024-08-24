NASA Announces Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth In February

NASA has announced that astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore will return to Earth in February 2025. They will return with Crew-9, and Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft will be sent back uncrewed. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed this update, stating, “NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew-9 next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed.”

Thruster Malfunctions Delay Return

The return of Williams and Wilmore has been delayed due to malfunctions in the Starliner’s thrusters. The astronauts had arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in June aboard the Starliner, which faced propulsion system issues deemed too risky for a crewed return. Consequently, NASA has decided that they will return on a SpaceX vehicle instead.

Starliner’s Development Challenges

Boeing’s Starliner has faced numerous challenges in its development. Designed to compete with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, Starliner has struggled with technical issues. Despite a partially successful test in 2022, the capsule failed a critical uncrewed test in 2019 and has encountered ongoing thruster and helium leak problems.

Boeing’s Ongoing Efforts

Since Starliner docked with the ISS in June, Boeing has been working intensively to resolve the issues with thruster malfunctions and helium leaks. The company has conducted tests and simulations on Earth to provide data to NASA, hoping to demonstrate that Starliner is safe for future crewed flights.

Impact on Boeing’s Reputation

The setbacks with Starliner come at a challenging time for Boeing, as the company faces a broader crisis of reputation. New CEO Kelly Ortberg, who began his tenure this month, is tasked with restoring Boeing’s standing following several high-profile issues, including a serious incident involving a 737 MAX jet earlier this year.

