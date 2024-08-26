NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, who has been stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for approximately four months, recently captured an extraordinary photograph that has captivated space enthusiasts around the world. The image, which has since gone viral, depicts a stunning view of the moon setting over the Pacific Ocean, framed by the ethereal blue hues of Earth’s clouds and atmosphere.

The moon setting over the Pacific. Went to the cupola to shoot Tropical Storm Hone near Hawaii but right after we passed by the storm the moon started to set. 400mm, ISO 500, 1/20000s shutter speed, f2.8, cropped, denoised. pic.twitter.com/YtboVnRNpF — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) August 24, 2024

In his social media post, Dominick described the moment he took the photo: “The moon setting over the Pacific. I went to the cupola to photograph Tropical Storm Hone near Hawaii, but just after we passed the storm, the moon began to set.” The captivating image, which showcases the celestial beauty of the moon against the backdrop of Earth’s atmosphere, was taken with a 400mm lens at ISO 500, a shutter speed of 1/20000s, and an aperture of f/2.8. Dominick also noted that the photo was cropped and denoised to enhance its clarity.

Since its release, the photograph has garnered over 400,000 views and more than 5,000 likes, with social media users expressing their awe and admiration. Comments ranged from “Great shot!” to “This photograph touched my heart.” One user even noted that the image evoked “Star Wars vibes,” while another reflected on the vastness of space, saying, “To think it still takes nearly three days to reach the moon. The vastness of space is so humbling and beautiful.”

In addition to the moon’s beauty, some viewers were equally impressed by the towering clouds visible near the horizon, marveling at their impressive height and structure.

Just a few days prior, NASA shared another striking image taken by Dominick from the ISS. This photograph captured a crescent moon rising above Earth’s atmosphere, with layers of orange and black clouds appearing beneath a blue band that stretched across the center of the image. The crescent moon stood out in stark contrast against the blackness of space, offering a unique perspective from the orbiting station. Describing this serene scene, Dominick wrote, “A sliver of a moon rises out of noctilucent clouds and appears to look towards the horizon, awaiting the imminent sunrise.”

NASA continues to share these awe-inspiring images and moments from space, offering the public a glimpse into the wonders of the universe and the beauty of our planet from a perspective few get to experience.

