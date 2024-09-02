NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have recently reported hearing unsettling “strange noises” coming from the malfunctioning Starliner capsule aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As of August 1, 2024, the astronauts described the sound as a “pulsing noise, almost like a sonar ping,” raising concerns among the space community as they continue their extended mission in space.

The report first came to light through a recording shared by Michigan-based meteorologist Rob Dale and later covered by Ars Technica. In the recording, astronaut Butch Wilmore can be heard holding his phone up to the speakers, allowing Mission Control to hear the mysterious sound emanating from the Starliner capsule. The noise, which repeats in steady, rhythmic beats, was clear enough for Mission Control to acknowledge, “It was kind of like a pulsating noise, almost like a sonar ping.”

Although the noise was not entirely clear initially, Wilmore promised to repeat the recording to give the ground team a better chance to identify the issue. “I’ll do it one more time and let you all scratch your heads and see if you can figure out what’s going on,” Wilmore remarked, highlighting the puzzling nature of the sound.

Potential Causes and Concerns

While the origin of the noise remains unknown, Mission Control has assured the astronauts that the recording will be thoroughly investigated. The sound appears to be coming from a speaker inside the Starliner, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing technical challenges faced by the capsule.

According to Ars Technica, hearing strange sounds in space is not entirely uncommon for astronauts. However, the sonar-like noise reported by Wilmore is particularly noteworthy given the ongoing issues with the Starliner. Boeing and NASA have faced several setbacks with the Starliner’s crewed flights, including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions. The latest mysterious noise only adds to the list of concerns that the mission team must address.

Extended Mission and Delayed Return

The mission, which was initially planned to last just one week, has now been extended into several months due to safety concerns. NASA has determined that it is too risky to bring the astronauts back to Earth in the malfunctioning Starliner. As a result, Wilmore and Williams are now scheduled to return to Earth in a SpaceX capsule in February 2025.

In the meantime, the Starliner capsule is set to undock from the ISS in early September and attempt an uncrewed return to Earth, targeting a landing in the New Mexico desert. The delayed return and ongoing technical issues highlight the challenges that Boeing and NASA face in ensuring the safety and reliability of their spacecraft.

The mysterious “sonar-like” noises reported by NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore aboard the Starliner capsule have sparked concern and curiosity within the space community. While the cause of the noise remains under investigation, the incident underscores the importance of addressing the technical challenges that have plagued the Starliner program. As the mission continues, the safety of the astronauts remains paramount, with NASA taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe return to Earth.