NASA Calls For Designs To Rescue Astronauts On The Moon – $20,000 Reward For The Best Idea – How To Apply!

NASA is inviting innovators to step up with groundbreaking ideas to tackle a life-or-death challenge in space. As part of its Artemis mission, the space agency is offering up to $20,000 to the best design that can help rescue astronauts stranded on the Moon. The challenge focuses on developing a Lunar Rescue System that can safely transport a fully suited astronaut across the harsh and rugged lunar landscape. The competition is now open and will remain active until January 23, 2025.

NASA’s Lunar Rescue System Challenge is part of the $45,000 prize pool for the South Pole Safety Challenge, which aims to solve a critical issue for astronauts on the Moon’s South Pole. As the Artemis missions get closer to launch, the possibility of astronauts encountering unforeseen accidents or medical emergencies during their mission is a growing concern.

Why the Lunar Rescue System Matters

The Moon’s South Pole is an extreme environment, characterized by rough terrain, extreme temperatures, and bulky spacesuits. Astronauts will face obstacles like craters, rocks, and a 20-degree slope, making movement difficult without specialized technology. NASA has emphasized that in the event of an emergency, a rescue plan must be able to transport a fully suited astronaut at least two kilometers in harsh lunar conditions, without the aid of a rover. The challenge requires a technological solution capable of overcoming the Moon’s rugged surface and aiding astronauts without relying on a lunar rover.

Sarah Duglas, a NASA expert, highlighted the importance of this challenge, stating that the lunar environment could incapacitate astronauts due to unforeseen circumstances, making a reliable rescue system crucial. “The possibility of an astronaut crewmember becoming incapacitated due to unforeseen circumstances, such as injury, medical emergency, or a mission-related accident, is a critical concern,” Duglas explained.

The Lunar Rescue Design Specifications

Participants are tasked with designing a plan that can safely carry an astronaut wearing a heavy spacesuit across difficult lunar terrain. Although astronauts will weigh significantly less on the Moon due to the low gravity, their spacesuits will still be too heavy for manual carrying. NASA clarified that a manual carry would not be practical due to the Moon’s low gravity and rough surface, further emphasizing the need for a technological solution.

To succeed in this challenge, the winning design must consider weight, ease of use, and its compatibility with the new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Suit (the spacesuit astronauts will wear on the Moon). NASA will evaluate submissions based on their ability to meet these criteria while performing effectively in the extreme lunar environment.

How to Apply

Innovators interested in participating can submit their proposals via the HeroX portal, where NASA posts its public challenges. Submissions for this challenge will be accepted until January 25, 2025, with a panel of NASA experts and engineers reviewing the plans. For more details on the challenge, eligibility, and submission guidelines, participants can visit the official NASA or HeroX website.

What’s at Stake?

This is an exciting opportunity for engineers, designers, and innovators around the world to contribute to NASA’s mission to explore the Moon and beyond. The $20,000 prize for the best Lunar Rescue System design is part of a larger $45,000 prize pool aimed at addressing South Pole safety concerns during the Artemis mission. With a lunar mission slated for September 2026, the clock is ticking for the best ideas to emerge and ensure astronaut safety in space.

NASA’s Artemis program is preparing for the first crewed mission to the Moon’s South Pole, where the surface presents unique challenges that current technology has yet to fully overcome. By addressing these challenges, NASA hopes to pave the way for sustained lunar exploration and, ultimately, human missions to Mars.

