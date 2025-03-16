Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
NASA’s Crew-10 Had A Lighthearted Arrival At ISS, Welcomed By An ‘Alien’ Astronaut

NASA's Crew-10 expected a routine welcome at the ISS, but Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner had other plans. Dressed as an "alien," he turned their arrival into an unforgettable moment of cosmic humor.

NASA’s Crew-10 Had A Lighthearted Arrival At ISS, Welcomed By An ‘Alien’ Astronaut

Crew-10 of NASA docked at the ISS to a surprise—cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in an alien mask, adding humor to their space journey.


Even in the vastness of space, astronauts find ways to keep their sense of humor alive. NASA Crew-10 experienced an unexpected and amusing welcome as they docked at the International Space Station (ISS) early Sunday morning, where they were greeted by an “alien.”

Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner set the tone for a playful arrival by donning an alien mask while welcoming the four newcomers aboard. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule had successfully docked at the ISS at 12:04 a.m. after a 29-hour journey, which began with its launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday at 7:03 p.m.

A Moment of Humor in Microgravity

As the ISS crew prepared to receive the new astronauts, Vagner floated around wearing the mask, a hoodie, pants, and socks, creating what NASA later described as a “lighthearted moment.”

“NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov entered the International Space Station shortly after opening the hatches between the space station and the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft at 1:35 a.m. EDT,” NASA said in a statement.

Following the hatch opening by astronaut Suni Williams, the ship’s bell was rung to mark the new arrivals. The Crew-10 members then floated in, exchanging handshakes and hugs with the Expedition 72 team, laughing at Vagner’s well-timed joke.

NASA Mission Continues Despite Delays

The new crew members will receive a thorough orientation from Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, who have been aboard the ISS for nine months. Their mission was originally intended to last only a week, following the launch of Boeing’s first astronaut flight. However, complications led NASA to bring the Boeing Starliner back to Earth without a crew, extending their stay significantly.

“It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive,” Williams shared with Mission Control after the docking process was completed.

Meanwhile, as Crew-10 settles in, changes in ISS personnel continue. Crew-9 commander Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are set to depart the station as early as 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Their return journey will conclude with a splashdown off Florida’s coast, marking another transition aboard the ISS.

