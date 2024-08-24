NASA is set to make a pivotal decision regarding the future of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which has been marred by technical issues during its mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The fate of astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space for approximately 80 days, will be determined in a formal review scheduled for Saturday.

The space agency will assess whether the Starliner vehicle is safe for the astronauts’ return or if SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will need to be called upon. NASA plans to announce its decision following the review, with a news conference expected to take place about an hour afterward. However, delays are possible if the discussions extend beyond the scheduled time.

The Starliner, which transported Williams and Wilmore to the ISS in early June, experienced significant setbacks during its initial crewed test flight, including issues with helium leaks and malfunctioning thrusters. Despite Boeing’s assurances of confidence in the spacecraft’s capabilities, NASA has recently expressed concerns about Starliner’s safety.

In light of these concerns, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which has successfully completed around a dozen crewed missions since 2020, may be used as a backup. SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, originally planned to carry four astronauts, could be adjusted to accommodate Williams and Wilmore. This change would integrate them into the Crew-9 mission and extend their stay on the ISS for an additional six months, potentially delaying their return to February 2025.

If Crew Dragon is utilized, Starliner would return to Earth uncrewed. NASA would then need to evaluate whether the data gathered by Starliner during its mission is sufficient for certification, which would allow the spacecraft to conduct future routine missions.

Starliner’s difficulties have included malfunctioning thrusters and helium leaks, which Boeing attributes to overheating and degraded seals. These issues have extended the astronauts’ mission beyond the initial eight days, as engineers work to diagnose and resolve the problems.

NASA’s decision will weigh the potential risks associated with Starliner’s return against the reliability of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Ken Bowersox, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Space Operations, emphasized that the agency’s Commercial Crew Program was designed to ensure redundancy, allowing one spacecraft to serve as a backup for the other.

The Starliner program has faced numerous challenges since its inception, including costly delays and technical problems. The outcome of the upcoming review will be crucial in determining whether Boeing’s spacecraft will be certified for future missions or if SpaceX will continue to be the primary vehicle for crewed spaceflights. This decision could have significant implications for both NASA’s crewed mission strategy and Boeing’s reputation in the aerospace industry.

