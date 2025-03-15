Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • NASA Reports ‘Unprecedented’ Sea Level Rise Amid Earth’s Hottest Year

NASA Reports ‘Unprecedented’ Sea Level Rise Amid Earth’s Hottest Year

NASA identified two main causes of rising sea levels: melting glaciers add freshwater to oceans, while thermal expansion causes seawater to expand as it warms.

NASA Reports ‘Unprecedented’ Sea Level Rise Amid Earth’s Hottest Year


Global sea levels surged at an unexpected rate in 2024, the hottest year ever recorded, according to a new analysis by NASA. Scientists attribute the sharp rise to unprecedented ocean warming and accelerated ice melt, warning that the trend is intensifying faster than previously projected.

Using satellite data, NASA found that sea levels rose by 0.23 inches (0.59 cm) in 2024, significantly exceeding the 0.17 inches (0.43 cm) scientists had anticipated.

Sea Levels Rising Faster Than Predicted

Josh Willis, a sea level researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, emphasized the growing urgency of the situation.

“Every year has its fluctuations, but what’s clear is that sea levels are rising, and the pace is accelerating,” Willis said.

Since 1993, satellite measurements have recorded a total global sea level rise of 4 inches (10 cm), with the rate of increase more than doubling in the past three decades.

Why Did Sea Levels Rise So Rapidly in 2024?

NASA pinpointed two primary causes behind the rising sea levels. The first is the melting of glaciers and polar ice caps, which increases the amount of freshwater flowing into the oceans. The second is thermal expansion, a process where seawater expands as it absorbs heat, further contributing to the overall rise in ocean levels.

Historically, melting ice has been the primary contributor, but 2024 marked a shift, with thermal expansion accounting for two-thirds of the increase—a direct consequence of record-high ocean temperatures.

The rapid rise in sea levels poses a grave threat to millions of people living in low-lying coastal and island regions. Countries at high risk include Bangladesh, India, China, the Netherlands, and island nations in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The United Nations has warned that without immediate action, rising oceans will lead to widespread displacement, coastal erosion, and increased flooding, jeopardizing livelihoods and infrastructure worldwide.

As greenhouse gas emissions continue to drive global warming, scientists stress the critical need for bold climate policies. Without drastic reductions in emissions and stronger mitigation efforts, sea level rise will only accelerate, putting even more communities at risk.

Climate change Hottest year NASA Sea Level Rise

