Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NASA Successfully Uses GPS On The Moon For The First Time

This milestone was accomplished on March 3 through the Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE), a technology designed to explore the feasibility of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals for lunar navigation.

NASA Successfully Uses GPS On The Moon For The First Time


In a groundbreaking achievement, NASA and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) have successfully received and tracked GPS signals on the Moon for the first time. This milestone was accomplished on March 3 through the Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE), a technology designed to explore the feasibility of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals for lunar navigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Leap for Lunar Navigation

NASA announced that this breakthrough could revolutionize future lunar exploration, including the Artemis missions, by allowing spacecraft and landers to accurately determine their position, velocity, and time (PVT) autonomously. Until now, navigation on the Moon relied on ground-based tracking systems. The ability to use GNSS signals in deep space could significantly enhance mission planning and execution.

What Are GNSS Signals?

GNSS signals, transmitted via radio waves from Earth-orbiting satellites, provide data essential for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT). Several global satellite systems support GNSS, including:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • GPS (United States)
  • Galileo (European Union)
  • BeiDou (China)
  • GLONASS (Russia)

LuGRE successfully demonstrated that signals from Earth’s GNSS satellites can be captured at lunar distances, opening up possibilities for future spacecraft to rely on them for precise navigation.

How Did LuGRE Reach the Moon?

LuGRE was part of NASA’s 10 scientific payloads aboard Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander, which touched down on the Moon on March 2. Shortly after landing, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland initiated science operations using the LuGRE payload.

The experiment recorded a navigation fix at approximately 225,000 miles (2.25 lakh miles) from Earth. LuGRE is expected to continue operating for 14 days, further testing and refining its ability to track GNSS signals in deep space.

Breaking Records in Space Navigation

Before reaching the Moon, LuGRE had already set records:

  • January 21: It acquired GNSS signals at 210,000 miles from Earth, breaking the previous record held by NASA’s Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission.
  • February 20: It surpassed that milestone by tracking signals at 243,000 miles, proving that GNSS-based navigation could be viable in cislunar space (the area between Earth and the Moon).

LuGRE is not only a significant advancement for NASA and ASI but also for the broader field of lunar and deep-space exploration. The ability to utilize GNSS for autonomous lunar navigation could reduce reliance on ground-based mission control, streamline operations, and enhance future Artemis and commercial missions.

Also Read: From Harley-Davidson Bikes To Bourbon Whiskey: Which US Imported Goods Does Trump Have Problem With?

 

Filed under

GPS In Moon NASA

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Zealand Beats South Africa With 50 Runs, Is New Zealand A Tough Battle For India?

New Zealand Beats South Africa With 50 Runs, Is New Zealand A Tough Battle For...

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Stun South Africa, Set Up Thrilling Final Clash with India

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Stun South Africa, Set Up Thrilling Final Clash with...

Bomb Blast In Patna University, Police Investigation Underway

Bomb Blast In Patna University, Police Investigation Underway

Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute to Steve Smith, Recalling His Early Days In Pune Warriors Camp

Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute to Steve Smith, Recalling His Early Days In Pune Warriors Camp

Tesla Finalizes Its 1st Showroom In India, Guess The City

Tesla Finalizes Its 1st Showroom In India, Guess The City

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You Expect?

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic Song

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard