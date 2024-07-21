NASA Unveils Sunita Williams' New Research as Boeing Starliner Remains Stuck in Space

NASA has introduced new research led by astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams, despite the ongoing issues with the Boeing Starliner, which has been stuck in space for over a month. Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, who were part of Boeing’s Crew Flight Test, are utilizing their extended time in space to conduct crucial experiments.

The Boeing Starliner launched on June 5 for what was meant to be a 10-day mission. However, it encountered thruster issues while docking at the International Space Station (ISS) on June 6, leaving it stranded. As engineers work on a solution, Williams and Wilmore are focusing on scientific research.

NASA announced that Williams and Wilmore are conducting experiments on space plants and free-flying robots. Their primary focus is on exploring effective methods for watering plants in a microgravity environment. “The duo took turns throughout the day in the Harmony module testing how root models and plants of various sizes would absorb water in microgravity,” NASA stated.

The Plant Water Management study aims to develop techniques like hydroponics and air circulation to nourish plants aboard spacecraft and space habitats. This research is essential for future long-duration space missions where sustainable food production will be critical.

Williams initially set up the Plant Water Management hardware and tested various liquid flow methods, recording the results on video. Wilmore followed by running additional tests using hydroponics and air circulation to determine the best ways to nourish different types of plants.

In addition to their plant experiments, the astronauts also serviced various research hardware, continuing their scientific duties while awaiting a resolution for the Starliner’s technical issues.

This ongoing research underscores NASA’s commitment to advancing space science and preparing for future missions, even in the face of unexpected challenges. The work being done by Williams and Wilmore will provide valuable insights that will help ensure the success and sustainability of long-term space exploration.