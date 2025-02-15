NASA Warns: Asteroid 2024 YR4 Could Strike Earth – India In Risk Zone!

NASA warns that asteroid 2024 YR4’s risk corridor includes India. Scientists say impact could be 500x stronger than an atomic bomb.

NASA scientists have identified a potential impact zone for asteroid 2024 YR4, raising serious concerns about a catastrophic event capable of devastating entire cities. The projected “risk corridor” includes densely populated regions across multiple countries, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador, according to David Rankin, an engineer at NASA’s Catalina Sky Survey Project.

Asteroid 2024 YR4: A Growing Concern

Discovered in December 2024, asteroid 2024 YR4 was initially believed to have a 1% chance of colliding with Earth, but recent calculations have doubled the odds to 2.3%, placing it among the highest-risk asteroids currently being monitored by space agencies.

Rankin explained that the risk corridor stretches from northern South America, across the Pacific Ocean, southern Asia, the Arabian Sea, and parts of sub-Saharan Africa, making several highly populated regions vulnerable if the asteroid strikes.

Potential Devastation If 2024 YR4 Strikes

If asteroid 2024 YR4 impacts Earth, scientists warn that it could release energy 500 times more powerful than an atomic bomb, causing mass destruction. The asteroid has been rated three on the Torino Scale, which measures the threat level of near-Earth objects. This places it in rare company, alongside the infamous 99942 Apophis, also known as the ‘God of Chaos’ asteroid.

NASA and ESA Continue Monitoring

Although the probability of impact remains relatively low, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are closely monitoring the asteroid’s trajectory. Rankin and his team are actively working to refine calculations and determine whether mitigation measures may be necessary.

The world now waits as scientists analyze the asteroid’s orbit, with updated projections expected in the coming months.

