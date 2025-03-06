NASA’s Athena Moon Lander Set To Touch Down On Lunar South Pole Today

Athena’s landing will contribute valuable data to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence.

NASA’s highly anticipated Athena lander is poised to make a historic touchdown on the Moon’s south pole today, March 6, 2025. Developed by Houston-based private space firm Intuitive Machines, the lander aims to explore the Mons Mouton region, a site of significant scientific interest due to its potential water ice deposits.

Historic Lunar Landing by Athena

Athena entered the Moon’s orbit earlier this week following its launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on February 26. According to an update from Intuitive Machines, the landing attempt is scheduled for 11:32 a.m. EST (10:02 p.m. IST). The spacecraft has already completed 24 of its 39 orbits around the Moon as it awaits favorable sunlight conditions for its descent.

This mission marks NASA’s increasing reliance on private space companies for lunar exploration under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The initiative aims to support scientific and technological research on the Moon, paving the way for long-term human presence and future Artemis missions.

It’s not déjà vu – there’s another Moon landing this week! This time, @Int_Machines’ lunar lander, Athena, is set to touch down on the Moon no earlier than 12:32pm ET (1732 UTC) March 6. https://t.co/kuakCBZYB4 pic.twitter.com/sXLyzQazKC — NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2025

Exploring the Lunar South Pole

Mons Mouton, the targeted landing site for Athena, lies near the Moon’s south pole an area of great interest due to its suspected water ice reserves. This region differs from India’s Chandrayaan-3 ‘Shiv Shakti’ landing site, which made history in August 2023 as the first successful lunar south pole landing. NASA scientists are keen to study the lunar environment and identify local resources that could sustain future crewed missions.

Growing Fleet of Lunar Explorers

Athena’s mission, officially named IM-2, is Intuitive Machines’ second lunar venture. The company previously landed the Odysseus spacecraft on the Moon in February 2024. Meanwhile, another American company, Firefly Aerospace, successfully deployed its Blue Ghost Mission 1 lander on March 3, marking a significant advancement in lunar exploration.

NASA associate administrator for science, Nicky Fox, emphasized the importance of these missions: “The science and technology we send to the Moon now helps prepare the way for future NASA exploration and long-term human presence to inspire the world for generations to come.”

What This Means for Future Lunar Missions

Athena’s landing will contribute valuable data to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence. By leveraging private-sector innovation, NASA is accelerating its efforts to explore the Moon’s surface and unlock new possibilities for space exploration.As the world watches Athena’s descent, this mission represents another step toward humanity’s return to the Moon and beyond.

(With ANI Inputs)

