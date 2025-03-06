Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Space & Science»
  • NASA’s Athena Moon Lander Set To Touch Down On Lunar South Pole Today

NASA’s Athena Moon Lander Set To Touch Down On Lunar South Pole Today

Athena’s landing will contribute valuable data to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence.

NASA’s Athena Moon Lander Set To Touch Down On Lunar South Pole Today


NASA’s highly anticipated Athena lander is poised to make a historic touchdown on the Moon’s south pole today, March 6, 2025. Developed by Houston-based private space firm Intuitive Machines, the lander aims to explore the Mons Mouton region, a site of significant scientific interest due to its potential water ice deposits.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Historic Lunar Landing by Athena

Athena entered the Moon’s orbit earlier this week following its launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on February 26. According to an update from Intuitive Machines, the landing attempt is scheduled for 11:32 a.m. EST (10:02 p.m. IST). The spacecraft has already completed 24 of its 39 orbits around the Moon as it awaits favorable sunlight conditions for its descent.

This mission marks NASA’s increasing reliance on private space companies for lunar exploration under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The initiative aims to support scientific and technological research on the Moon, paving the way for long-term human presence and future Artemis missions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Exploring the Lunar South Pole

Mons Mouton, the targeted landing site for Athena, lies near the Moon’s south pole an area of great interest due to its suspected water ice reserves. This region differs from India’s Chandrayaan-3 ‘Shiv Shakti’ landing site, which made history in August 2023 as the first successful lunar south pole landing. NASA scientists are keen to study the lunar environment and identify local resources that could sustain future crewed missions.

Growing Fleet of Lunar Explorers

Athena’s mission, officially named IM-2, is Intuitive Machines’ second lunar venture. The company previously landed the Odysseus spacecraft on the Moon in February 2024. Meanwhile, another American company, Firefly Aerospace, successfully deployed its Blue Ghost Mission 1 lander on March 3, marking a significant advancement in lunar exploration.

NASA associate administrator for science, Nicky Fox, emphasized the importance of these missions: “The science and technology we send to the Moon now helps prepare the way for future NASA exploration and long-term human presence to inspire the world for generations to come.”

What This Means for Future Lunar Missions

Athena’s landing will contribute valuable data to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence. By leveraging private-sector innovation, NASA is accelerating its efforts to explore the Moon’s surface and unlock new possibilities for space exploration.As the world watches Athena’s descent, this mission represents another step toward humanity’s return to the Moon and beyond.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Did Biden Reject Elon Musk’s Offer To Bring Stranded NASA Astronauts Back? Sunita Williams’ Colleague Responds

Filed under

Lunar South Pole NASA's Athena

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About The Case

Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About...

“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

“No Fresh FIRs To Be Lodged Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over His Sanatan Dharma Remarks”: SC

Entertainment

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard