NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Historic Closest Approach To The Sun

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a historic milestone with its closest-ever approach to the Sun on Christmas Eve. On December 24 at 6:40 am Eastern time, the spacecraft flew just 3.8 million miles from the Sun’s surface, breaking its own record and coming more than seven times closer than any previous mission, according to Space.com.

During the flyby, the probe traveled at a speed of 430,000 miles per hour, making it the fastest man-made object ever. Launched in 2018, Parker has already completed 21 solar flybys, each time getting closer to the Sun. This mission is significant as it takes the probe deeper into the Sun’s corona, its outermost atmosphere, where temperatures reach 1,400°C and radiation is intense. To protect its instruments, Parker is equipped with a carbon-composite shield.

Dr. Nicola Fox from NASA emphasized the importance of this mission, stating, “For centuries, people have studied the Sun, but you don’t experience the atmosphere of a place until you actually go visit it.”

One of the key goals of Parker’s mission is to solve the mystery of why the Sun’s corona is millions of degrees hotter than its surface. Additionally, the spacecraft will study solar wind, which can cause auroras on Earth and disrupt power grids and communication systems.

Parker’s mission is vital for understanding space weather and its potential impact on Earth. After the flyby, the spacecraft will be out of contact for several days, and scientists will wait for a signal on December 27 to confirm it survived the extreme conditions.

Named after solar physicist Eugene Parker, who first predicted the solar wind, the spacecraft has already made groundbreaking discoveries, including detecting magnetic “switchbacks” in the solar wind. As Parker Solar Probe continues its journey, it is expected to provide further insights into the Sun’s behavior and space weather.

