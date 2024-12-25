Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Historic Closest Approach To The Sun

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe made history with its closest-ever approach to the Sun on Christmas Eve, flying just 3.8 million miles from the Sun’s surface. The spacecraft is helping scientists uncover the mysteries of the Sun’s corona and solar wind, which affect space weather on Earth.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Historic Closest Approach To The Sun

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a historic milestone with its closest-ever approach to the Sun on Christmas Eve. On December 24 at 6:40 am Eastern time, the spacecraft flew just 3.8 million miles from the Sun’s surface, breaking its own record and coming more than seven times closer than any previous mission, according to Space.com.

During the flyby, the probe traveled at a speed of 430,000 miles per hour, making it the fastest man-made object ever. Launched in 2018, Parker has already completed 21 solar flybys, each time getting closer to the Sun. This mission is significant as it takes the probe deeper into the Sun’s corona, its outermost atmosphere, where temperatures reach 1,400°C and radiation is intense. To protect its instruments, Parker is equipped with a carbon-composite shield.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

Dr. Nicola Fox from NASA emphasized the importance of this mission, stating, “For centuries, people have studied the Sun, but you don’t experience the atmosphere of a place until you actually go visit it.”

One of the key goals of Parker’s mission is to solve the mystery of why the Sun’s corona is millions of degrees hotter than its surface. Additionally, the spacecraft will study solar wind, which can cause auroras on Earth and disrupt power grids and communication systems.

Parker’s mission is vital for understanding space weather and its potential impact on Earth. After the flyby, the spacecraft will be out of contact for several days, and scientists will wait for a signal on December 27 to confirm it survived the extreme conditions.

Named after solar physicist Eugene Parker, who first predicted the solar wind, the spacecraft has already made groundbreaking discoveries, including detecting magnetic “switchbacks” in the solar wind. As Parker Solar Probe continues its journey, it is expected to provide further insights into the Sun’s behavior and space weather.

ALSO READ: ISRO-NASA Set To Launch ‘NISAR’ Satellite In 2025: All About The Joint Mission

Filed under

closest approach to the Sun NASA Parker Solar Probe

Advertisement

Also Read

AAP Alleges BJP Leader Parvesh Verma Paid ₹1,100 to Women Voters in Kejriwal’s Constituency

AAP Alleges BJP Leader Parvesh Verma Paid ₹1,100 to Women Voters in Kejriwal’s Constituency

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Overlooking Ambedkar’s Contributions To Water Conservation

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Overlooking Ambedkar’s Contributions To Water Conservation

How Did Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash In Kazakhstan? Details Revealed

How Did Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash In Kazakhstan? Details Revealed

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Recommends Bharat Ratna For Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Recommends Bharat Ratna For Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik

VIDEO| Nainital: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Falls into 100-Meter Deep Ditch

VIDEO| Nainital: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Falls into 100-Meter Deep Ditch

Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox