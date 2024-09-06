NASA’s Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Excluded from Starliner Suits for SpaceX’s Dragon Mission: What You Need to Know

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore face an unexpected challenge as Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was supposed to return them home, remains grounded due to propulsion system issues.

Starliner Grounded, Crew Left Stranded

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are facing an unforeseen predicament as Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft, originally intended to bring them back to Earth, is now departing the International Space Station (ISS) without its crew. The Starliner, which has encountered significant propulsion system problems, has been deemed too risky to fly with astronauts on board.

The astronauts were initially scheduled to return in custom Starliner spacesuits. However, with the spacecraft grounded, they will have to rely on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as an emergency evacuation vehicle. NASA’s commercial crew manager, Steve Stich, has confirmed that the Starliner suits are incompatible with the Crew Dragon, leaving the astronauts without suitable gear for the SpaceX spacecraft.

Spacesuit Compatibility Issues

According to Stich, “The suits that these astronauts are wearing are not compatible with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. So in a temporary situation, we would not have suits for Butch and Suni on Dragon,” as reported by Space.com. This discrepancy poses a significant challenge, as both Boeing and SpaceX have developed unique spacesuits tailored to their respective spacecraft.

Boeing’s Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon are both designed to transport American astronauts to the ISS. Each company has its own distinct design for spacesuits and spacecraft, which complicates the situation when switching between the two.

SpaceX Crew Dragon to the Rescue

In response to the crisis, NASA has designated SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which recently completed the Crew-8 mission, as an emergency evacuation option. This spacecraft will remain docked at the ISS for several weeks, ready to provide a critical lifeline for Williams and Wilmore if needed.

However, NASA’s plans are adjusting to accommodate the situation. Originally, Crew-8, consisting of NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, was scheduled to return to Earth. In an emergency, Williams and Wilmore would use the cargo pallet below Crew Dragon’s seats to return alongside Crew-8 astronauts.

Adjustments and Future Plans

SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission will be launched earlier than originally planned to address the current issue. The Crew-9 mission will carry only two astronauts to make space for the stranded astronauts. A new spacesuit designed for Wilmore will be sent to the ISS aboard Crew-9, while Williams will use a SpaceX suit already on board.

Stich elaborated on the solution, saying, “We do have one suit on orbit right now that fits Suni, and she’s tried that suit on, and it fits well. That’s a SpaceX suit. When we [NASA] set up the contract, we let each of the contractors find their own suits and their own interface, and then we’re sending up a suit for Butch that will fly up on Crew-9.”

