NASA’s Super-Clean Space Labs Revealed 26 New Bacterial Species That Could Survive in Space

In a surprising discovery, researchers have found 26 completely new bacterial species—right inside NASA’s ultra-clean spacecraft assembly rooms. These cleanrooms, where spacecraft are carefully built and prepared for missions, are supposed to be nearly sterile environments. But life, it seems, finds a way.

The discovery was made by scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the U.S., working together with researchers from India and Saudi Arabia, including King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). Their findings were published in the scientific journal Microbiome.

Cleanrooms Are Meant to Be Germ-Free — But Not for These Microbes

NASA’s cleanrooms are some of the most tightly controlled environments on Earth. They’re designed to be free of dust, germs, and other forms of contamination. Everything from air quality to temperature and humidity is carefully monitored.

Still, certain microbes known as extremophiles—organisms that can survive in the harshest conditions—managed to not only sneak in but also survive and thrive. Researchers collected samples from cleanrooms used for previous space missions and ran detailed tests to study what kinds of bacteria might be present.

What they found was unexpected: 26 previously unknown species of bacteria, all equipped with survival tools that make them especially tough.

These Bacteria Are Built to Survive the Extreme

These newly discovered microbes aren’t your average bacteria. They’re survivors. Genetic testing showed they have special genes that help them repair damaged DNA, fight off harmful molecules, and even resist radiation.

That’s exactly the kind of strength you’d expect to be needed for space travel. These microbes could theoretically survive the intense conditions of launch, spaceflight, and even landing on another planet.

What This Means for Space Exploration

Professor Alexandre Rosado, the lead researcher from KAUST, explained that these findings are important for future space missions.

“This research informs us about what types of microbes may tag along to space,” he said. “It’s also crucial in making other planets safe from Earth life during missions of exploration.”

The concern is very real: If microbes from Earth hitch a ride to another planet, they could interfere with the search for alien life or even harm potential ecosystems beyond our planet. That’s why NASA takes planetary protection so seriously.

More Than Just a Warning—A Potential Scientific Goldmine

But this discovery isn’t just a red flag. It could also be a breakthrough for science on Earth.

“These microbes give more than a warning,” said postdoctoral researcher Junia Schultz, who helped oversee the study. “Their genes could potentially be used for medicine, ensuring food safety, or other branches of biotechnology in the future.”

In other words, these bacteria might one day help us fight disease, keep our food safe, or engineer stronger materials for industry and spaceflight.

Electron Microscopes Reveal the Details

To get a closer look at these tough microbes, researchers used electron microscopes to scan samples taken from the Phoenix spacecraft assembly cleanroom. These high-powered images allowed the scientists to examine the bacteria’s structure and understand how they survive in such extreme conditions.

NASA and KAUST Are Looking to the Future

This study is also helping NASA prepare for future missions, especially long-term ones where spacecraft and astronauts may spend years away from Earth.

Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran, a co-author of the study and former NASA scientist, highlighted the value of international collaboration in this work. “The collaboration is shedding light on how resilient microbes survive—and how this information may define science and exploration,” he said.

NASA’s partnership with KAUST is expected to continue, with both organizations looking deeper into how life can survive space and what that means for exploration, colonization, and safety.