Stargazers around the world are in for a rare celestial treat next week as the early morning sky will play host to a charming cosmic display, a “smiley face” formed by a rare triple conjunction of Venus, Saturn, and the crescent Moon.

According to space experts and NASA skywatchers, this striking alignment will occur in the predawn hours of Friday, April 25, and will be visible worldwide to those with a clear view of the eastern horizon.

What is a Triple Conjunction?

In astronomy, a conjunction occurs when two celestial bodies appear very close together in the sky. When three such objects align closely, it’s known as a triple conjunction — a relatively rare phenomenon.

During this particular event, Venus and Saturn will act as the ‘eyes’ of the smiling face, while the slender crescent Moon will curve beneath them like a smirking mouth.

“Venus is higher above the eastern horizon, with Saturn a bit lower, and a thin crescent Moon sitting a little farther north — forming a triangle that to many will look like a smiley face,” said NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson.

When and Where to Watch

The unique spectacle is expected to come together around 5:30 a.m. (local time) on April 25, offering a brief viewing window of about an hour before the rising sun outshines the trio.

Skywatchers should look towards the eastern horizon, ideally from a place with an unobstructed view. In clear weather, both Venus and Saturn will be easily visible with the naked eye, while a telescope or stargazing binoculars could reveal more detail in the Moon’s delicate crescent.

For those lucky enough, Mercury may also make an appearance below the celestial smile, though its position low on the horizon may make it harder to spot.

An Astronomical Bonus

This delightful event arrives shortly after the Lyrid meteor shower peaks between April 21-22. The meteor shower, known for producing up to 15 meteors per hour under dark skies, combined with the planetary alignment, will make this week an especially eventful time for astronomy enthusiasts.

A Sight for Early Risers

While it’s not classified as a major astronomical event like a solar eclipse, the “smiley face” conjunction offers a whimsical and heartwarming sight in the early hours — one that can be enjoyed by anyone, anywhere in the world.

As Culbertson notes, “Anyone wanting to try for a glimpse of the conjunction should find a clear eastern horizon from which to observe.”

