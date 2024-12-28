Rising Space Debris Poses Increasing Threat To ISS And Satellites, Experts Warn: Could Space Become Uninhabitable?

Space debris is becoming a growing concern for the safety of the International Space Station (ISS) and satellites, with experts warning that near-miss incidents are on the rise as Earth’s orbit becomes increasingly congested. A recent report by CNN highlighted a near-miss in November, where debris came within 2 ½ miles (4 kilometers) of the […]

Space debris is becoming a growing concern for the safety of the International Space Station (ISS) and satellites, with experts warning that near-miss incidents are on the rise as Earth’s orbit becomes increasingly congested. A recent report by CNN highlighted a near-miss in November, where debris came within 2 ½ miles (4 kilometers) of the ISS, prompting the station’s crew to take shelter. A Russian spacecraft attached to the ISS fired its engines to alter the station’s trajectory, preventing a potential collision. If the debris had collided with the ISS, it could have depressurized the station, forcing the crew to evacuate, which would have been disastrous.

This close call underscores a growing concern: the increasing frequency of such near misses. Space collisions are not uncommon, with over 650 events, including explosions, collisions, and weapons tests, since 1957 creating vast amounts of space debris. One significant incident occurred in 2009 when a defunct Russian satellite collided with a U.S. communications satellite, creating thousands of debris fragments. Even small pieces of debris can pose a serious threat because of the extremely high speeds at which they travel in orbit.

Dr. Vishnu Reddy, a professor of planetary sciences at the University of Arizona, discussed the severity of the problem, telling CNN, “The number of objects in space that we have launched in the last four years has increased exponentially. So we are heading towards the situation that we are always dreading.” This “situation” refers to the Kessler Syndrome, a theoretical chain reaction in which one collision creates more debris, leading to further collisions, ultimately making Earth’s orbit unusable.

Kessler Syndrome: A Growing Concern

Kessler Syndrome refers to a scenario in which the amount of space junk in low-Earth orbit (LEO) becomes so dense that it triggers a cascade of collisions. These collisions would create even more debris, making it impossible for spacecraft to safely operate. The most congested region of space is LEO, which hosts the ISS, thousands of operational satellites, and a significant amount of debris. While smaller pieces of debris may burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, larger debris remains in orbit for centuries or longer, presenting long-term risks to space operations.

Tracking debris larger than the size of a tennis ball is possible, but millions of smaller fragments are difficult to track. Predicting potential collisions is challenging because even slight variations in space weather can alter the paths of these debris fragments. This makes avoiding collisions increasingly difficult, particularly with the rising volume of space traffic.

Efforts to Address Space Debris

One potential solution to the growing problem of space debris is the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Drag Augmentation Deorbiting Subsystem (ADEO). This system increases drag on debris in orbit, causing objects to descend and eventually burn up upon re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. However, these methods are still in experimental stages, and their high costs raise concerns about their effectiveness and feasibility on a large scale. The cost of debris removal and the responsibility for managing the debris remains an open question.

The United Nations has initiated discussions to develop international frameworks for managing space debris and regulating space traffic. However, enforcement of such frameworks remains a significant challenge, and many experts believe that national laws and industry-led guidelines may offer more immediate solutions. Some argue that the United States should take a leading role in establishing global norms for space operations to prevent a space debris crisis.

Space Debris: A Pollution Crisis in Orbit

Dr. Nilton Renno, a professor at the University of Michigan, likened the space debris problem to pollution on Earth. “We used to think the oceans were infinite, but now we know better. The same is true for space,” Renno stated. As the accumulation of space junk continues to rise, the need for solutions to clear debris and prevent future collisions becomes more urgent. Without international cooperation and effective policies to address the issue, space debris could severely limit access to space, threatening vital satellite infrastructure and future space exploration efforts.

ALSO READ: Fossil Emissions To Hit Record This year, India’s Share To Rise: Report