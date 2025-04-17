Scientists Detect Potential Signs Of Life On Distant Planet K2-18b, 124 Light Years Away

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have uncovered potential signs of extraterrestrial life on the distant planet K2-18b, located 124 light years away. Using data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, they detected life-associated molecules in the planet's atmosphere, sparking excitement and raising new questions about the existence of life beyond Earth.

Scientists studying the atmosphere of a faraway planet known as K2-18b have found tentative evidence suggesting that life might exist beyond Earth. A team from the University of Cambridge, using data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), detected chemical molecules in the planet’s atmosphere that are typically associated with simple life forms on Earth. These findings mark the second time that potential life-signature molecules have been observed on K2-18b, heightening excitement but also prompting a call for further investigation.

K2-18b: A Faraway World with Life-Signature Molecules

K2-18b, located an astonishing 124 light years away from Earth, is about two-and-a-half times the size of our home planet. Despite its immense distance—approximately 700 trillion miles away—JWST’s advanced instruments are capable of analyzing the chemical makeup of the planet’s atmosphere as light from the small red Sun it orbits filters through.

The Cambridge team discovered a chemical signature indicating the presence of molecules commonly linked to biological processes, specifically dimethyl sulphide (DMS) and dimethyl disulphide (DMDS). On Earth, these gases are primarily produced by marine phytoplankton and bacteria, organisms that are essential to life on our planet.

Breakthrough K2-18b Observations Using JWST’s Advanced Instruments

The latest observations, conducted using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on JWST, detected a “strong and clear” signal of DMS and DMDS in K2-18b’s atmosphere. This discovery comes after earlier research utilizing JWST’s NIRISS (Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph) and NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) instruments, which previously hinted at similar findings.

Lead researcher Professor Nikku Madhusudhan, from Cambridge University’s Institute of Astronomy, expressed surprise with BBC at the sheer amount of gas detected during a single observation window. “I was surprised by how much of this gas we saw,” he remarked. “The concentration of these gases is estimated to be thousands of times stronger than those found in Earth’s atmosphere—about 10 parts per million,” he added.

A Step Closer to Answering the Age-Old Question: Are We Alone?

This new research has brought scientists one step closer to addressing one of the most profound questions in planetary science: Are we alone in the universe? The discovery of life-associated molecules on K2-18b represents a potential breakthrough in the search for extraterrestrial life. However, as with any scientific finding, it raises more questions than answers.

“The presence of these molecules is the strongest evidence yet that there may be life out there,” said Professor Madhusudhan. He remains optimistic, suggesting that the team could confirm their findings within one to two years. “I can realistically say that we can confirm this signal within one to two years,” he stated, expressing hope that more data will soon provide the clinching evidence.

The Need for Further Observations and Confirmation

While the discovery is exciting, scientists caution that more data is needed to definitively confirm whether biological processes are responsible for the detected chemical signatures. As Professor Madhusudhan noted, it’s still unclear what processes might be producing these gases on K2-18b, and the possibility of non-biological sources cannot be ruled out.

