Siberia’s ‘Gateway To Hell’ Crater Expands In Size Over 30 Years, Here’s Why

In a strange phenomenon, A massive crater in Siberia, known as the "Gateway to Hell," is growing much faster than previously expected, due to climate change, discover scientists.

As the second-oldest permafrost region on Earth, the Batagaika Crater continues to expand at an “accelerated rate,” becoming so large that it is visible from space. Researchers are now meeting on the site to study its dynamics.

Speaking to Business Insider, geophysicist at Washington University Roger Michaelides said “You’re dealing mostly with frozen soil underground, which is often invisible unless exposed, as seen in this massive slump.”

He believes the Batagaika Crater can provide valuable insights into how similar features might develop and evolve in the Arctic.

What Happens If The Crater Expands?

Meanwhile, a recent study revealed that the crater is deepening because permafrost melt has nearly reached the bedrock.

Glaciologist Alexander Kizyakov noted that the volume of the crater increases by about 1 million cubic meters annually. This growth could impact the nearby Batagay River, accelerating erosion and affecting local habitats.

Furthermore, the expanding crater may lead to higher greenhouse gas emissions as thawed organic carbon is released into the atmosphere.

Scientists estimate that 4,000 to 5,000 tons of carbon previously locked in permafrost are emitted each year, with this number likely to rise.

As the crater continues to expand, there are concerns that it could eventually engulf more land and pose risks to nearby villages.

According to Nikita Tananaev from Yakutsk’s Melnikov Permafrost Institute, the surrounding ecosystems are undergoing permanent changes due to the crater’s leakage. This effect is even being observed in the nearby Yana River.

Brief Information On Batagaika Crater

Situated in the frigid Yana Highlands, the Batagaika Crater now spans 200 acres and has reached a depth of 300 feet.

Its shape resembles that of a stingray, horseshoe crab, or giant tadpole. Initially, it was just a small slit, barely visible in declassified satellite images from the 1960s, but it has since tripled in size over the past 30 years.