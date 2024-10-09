Significant Solar Storm Threatens To Disrupt Hurricane Recovery Efforts

A significant solar storm is headed toward Earth, coinciding with the ongoing recovery efforts from back-to-back hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday into Friday following a solar outburst detected earlier this week.

NOAA has alerted power plant operators and spacecraft in orbit to take necessary precautions. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has also been informed about potential power disruptions as it manages the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and prepares for Hurricane Milton, which is moving across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.

Forecast and Preparations

While forecasters do not anticipate this solar storm to be as intense as the one experienced in May—the strongest in over two decades—uncertainty remains until the storm is about 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, where spacecraft can assess its intensity.

Rob Steenburgh, a scientist at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, stated that Florida should be safe from power disruptions unless the storm significantly intensifies. “That adds a little bit more to the comfort level,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of being prepared.

Areas of Concern

Experts express greater concern for power grids in regions affected by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago. NOAA space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl highlighted these areas as potentially vulnerable to the storm’s effects.

In addition to power disruptions, the solar storm may produce northern lights visible as far south as the lower Midwest and Northern California, though specific locations and timings remain uncertain. Skywatchers are encouraged to use smartphones to capture images of the auroras, which often reveal details not visible to the naked eye.

The Current Solar Cycle

The sun is currently nearing the peak of its 11-year cycle, contributing to the increased solar activity observed recently. The previous solar storm in May resulted in stunning auroras across the Northern Hemisphere without causing significant disruptions. As the latest storm approaches, authorities are monitoring the situation closely to mitigate potential impacts.

