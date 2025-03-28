Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Places To Watch, Timings And Essential Safety Tip

Skywatchers, mark your calendars! The first solar eclipse of 2025 is set to grace the skies on Saturday, March 29, offering a spectacular partial eclipse across several parts of the world. While the event won’t be visible from India, regions in Europe, North America, and Africa are in for a breathtaking celestial display.
Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Viewing Locations
According to NASA, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in several regions, including:
-
Northeastern United States
-
Eastern CanadaAdvertisement · Scroll to continue
-
Greenland
-
Iceland
-
Northwestern Africa
-
Parts of Europe, especially Northern and Central regions
In the United States, top viewing locations include:
-
New York (6:35 am to 7:12 am EDT)
-
Massachusetts (6:27 am to 7:08 am EDT)
-
Maine (6:13 am to 7:17 am EDT)
-
Pennsylvania (6:46 am to 7:08 am EDT)
-
New Jersey (6:43 am to 7:06 am EDT)
-
Virginia (6:50 am to 7:03 am EDT)
Additional states like Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Washington, D.C. will also get a glimpse weather permitting.
In Europe, the eclipse will occur from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon GMT, with the peak around 11:03 am GMT. Visibility will be highest in Northern and Central Europe, where nearly 40% of the Sun will be obscured.
Not Visible from India
Although the eclipse technically begins at 2:20 pm IST and ends at 6:13 pm IST, it will not be visible in India due to the Moon’s shadow not crossing the region.
What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?
A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but doesn’t align perfectly, blocking only a part of the Sun. This creates a crescent-shaped “devil horn” appearance in the sky—an awe-inspiring sight for anyone lucky enough to catch it.
Solar Eclipse Safety Tips
Never look at a solar eclipse with the naked eye. Unlike a lunar eclipse, solar eclipses can cause permanent eye damage, including retinal burns.
Here’s how to watch safely:
-
Use ISO 12312-2 certified solar viewing glasses
-
Avoid using regular sunglasses or homemade filters like smoked glass
-
Never look at the Sun through a telescope or binoculars without proper solar filters
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Online
Can’t see the eclipse from your location? No worries! You can still enjoy the show online:
-
Timeanddate.com will stream the eclipse live from multiple locations
-
The Royal Observatory Greenwich will also host a free live stream of the event
ALSO READ: New Study Warns Mars Dust Fatal For Astronauts Exploring The Red Planet