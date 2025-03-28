Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Places To Watch, Timings And Essential Safety Tip

From the best viewing locations and timings to essential safety tips and how to watch the eclipse online we’ve got everything you need to know in this complete guide.

Skywatchers, mark your calendars! The first solar eclipse of 2025 is set to grace the skies on Saturday, March 29, offering a spectacular partial eclipse across several parts of the world. While the event won’t be visible from India, regions in Europe, North America, and Africa are in for a breathtaking celestial display.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Viewing Locations

According to NASA, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in several regions, including:

Northeastern United States

Eastern Canada Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Greenland

Iceland

Northwestern Africa

Parts of Europe, especially Northern and Central regions

In the United States, top viewing locations include:

New York (6:35 am to 7:12 am EDT)

Massachusetts (6:27 am to 7:08 am EDT)

Maine (6:13 am to 7:17 am EDT)

Pennsylvania (6:46 am to 7:08 am EDT)

New Jersey (6:43 am to 7:06 am EDT)

Virginia (6:50 am to 7:03 am EDT)

Additional states like Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Washington, D.C. will also get a glimpse weather permitting.

In Europe, the eclipse will occur from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon GMT, with the peak around 11:03 am GMT. Visibility will be highest in Northern and Central Europe, where nearly 40% of the Sun will be obscured.

Not Visible from India

Although the eclipse technically begins at 2:20 pm IST and ends at 6:13 pm IST, it will not be visible in India due to the Moon’s shadow not crossing the region.

What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but doesn’t align perfectly, blocking only a part of the Sun. This creates a crescent-shaped “devil horn” appearance in the sky—an awe-inspiring sight for anyone lucky enough to catch it.

Solar Eclipse Safety Tips

Never look at a solar eclipse with the naked eye. Unlike a lunar eclipse, solar eclipses can cause permanent eye damage, including retinal burns.

Here’s how to watch safely:

Use ISO 12312-2 certified solar viewing glasses

Avoid using regular sunglasses or homemade filters like smoked glass

Never look at the Sun through a telescope or binoculars without proper solar filters

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Online

Can’t see the eclipse from your location? No worries! You can still enjoy the show online:

Timeanddate.com will stream the eclipse live from multiple locations

The Royal Observatory Greenwich will also host a free live stream of the event

ALSO READ: New Study Warns Mars Dust Fatal For Astronauts Exploring The Red Planet